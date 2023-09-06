Panama vs Martinique Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

Panama welcome Martinique to the Club Deportivo Universitario in their CONCACAF Nations League opener on Thursday (September 7).

The hosts secured a place in the 2023 Nations League Finals but were eliminated from the semifinals by Canada and lost the third-place match, too. Martinique were drawn alongside Panama in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League in the previous edition, finishing bottom of Group B.

Panama beat Bolivia 2-1 in a friendly last week, with debutant Kahiser Lenis bagging a brace. Martinique, meanwhile, will play their first game since a 6-4 defeat to Costa Rica in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage.

Panama vs Martinique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times across competitions, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 2013. Panama have won four of those games and drawn the other.

They last met in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June, which Panama won 2-1.

Martinique suffered their fourth defeat against Panama but scored against them for the first time.

Panama won 5-0 at home against Panama in their Nations League group stage meeting last June.

Martinique have three wins in 17 games across competitions, while Panama have three defeats in 11 games across competitions.

Panama are unbeaten in 14 home games across competitions.

Panama vs Martinique Prediction

Panama have looked sharp in competitive games this year, finishing as the runners-up in the Gold Cup in July. They bounced back with a win in the friendly against Bolivia. In three home meetings against Martinique, they have scored nine unanswered goals.

Meanwhile, Martinique are winless in five meetings against Panama, scoring once. They scored seven goals in their three Gold Cup games but also conceded nine. They have scored in every game in 2023.

Nonetheless, considering Panama's dominance in the fixture and better record in the Nations League, expect the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Panama 2-0 Martinique

Panama vs Martinique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panama to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kahiser Lenis to score or assist any time - Yes