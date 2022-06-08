Panama vs Martinique  prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Panama will take on Martinique in their second encounter of the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday.
The hosts will come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over the much-fancied Costa Rica. Panama outplayed their Central American rivals, who suffered their first defeat in the competition.
The visitors will look to get back to winning ways after losing to Costa Rica in their opening round fixture.
Panama vs Martinique Head-to-Head
The two teams have met each other just once in the past.
They collided in a friendly encounter in 2017, with the hosts picking up a resounding 3-0 win.
Panama Form Guide (across competitions): W-W-L-D-W
Martinique Form Guide (across competitions): L-D-W-L-L
Panama vs Martinique Team News
Panama
Twenty-one players have been called up for the game against Costa Rica by head coach Thomas Christiansen. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.
Injuries: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Martinique
The holding midfield duo of Kevin Appin and Karl Fabian will be out of this clash after being sidelined due to injuries.
Captain Daniel Herelle is also doubtful for this game after not practicing with the first team.
Injuries: Kevin Appin, Karl Fabian
Doubtful: Daniel Herelle
Suspension: None
Panama vs Martinique Predicted XIs
Panama (4-4-2): Luis Mejía (GK); Eric Davis, Jiovany Ramos, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Christian Martinez, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Torres; José Luis Rodríguez, Rolando Blackburn
Martinique(4-3-3): Yennis Clemetia(GK), Florent Paulolo, Florian Lapis, Taris Caldman, Ceril Mondouki, Richard Martinez, Jonathan Mexique, Jeremy Sebas, Kevin Farade, Kevin Parseman, Michael Biron
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Panama vs Martinique Prediction
Panama pulled off an upset win over Costa Rica in their opening encounter of the competition and now look set to secure first place in their group. They barely allowed their opponents a scoring opportunity and safely negotiated the likes of Joel Campbell and Johan Vengas. They will look to continue in the same vein as they take on the weakest line-up in their group.
The visitors will have an uphill task on Friday as they travel to Panama. They lost their opening encounter to Costa Rica and now find themselves on the verge of elimination. A defeat on Friday will surely bring curtains to their CONCACAF Nations League campaign.
A victory for Panama is on the cards.
Prediction: Panama 3-1 Martinique