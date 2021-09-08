Panama vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In their final CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifier before the end of the international break, Panama and Mexico square off at the Estadio Rommel Fernández on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Jamaica, while the visitors claimed a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Panama were denied a dream start to their FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they played out a goalless draw against Costa Rica last Friday.

However, they quickly returned to winning ways in their subsequent outing as they cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Jamaica last time out.

In a one-sided affair at the National Stadium Independence Park, Andrés Andrade, Rolando Blackburn and Cecilio Waterman were on target to hand Panama all three points.

With four points from two games, Thomas Christiansen’s men are currently second in the standings, two points behind leaders Mexico.

Meanwhile, Mexico maintained their perfect record in the qualifiers as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Substitute Orbelín Pineda converted his 45th-minute penalty four minutes after replacing the injured Alexis Vega to hand Mexico all three points.

Gerardo Martino’s men are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 outings in all competitions, picking up eight wins and two draws.

Panama vs Mexico Head-To-Head

Mexico have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from their previous 38 encounters. Panama have managed just five wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Panama Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Mexico Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Panama vs Mexico Team News

Panama

Éric Davis and Édgar Bárcenas are doubts for Panama after coming off with injuries midway through the game against Jamaica.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Éric Davis, Édgar Bárcenas

Mexico

Mexico will take to the pitch without midfielder Alexis Vega, who was hooked off with a 41st-minute injury against Costa Rica.

Injured: Alexis Vega

Suspended: None

Panama vs Mexico Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Calderon; Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo, Oscar Linton, Andres Andrade; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy; Jose Luis Rodriguez, Alberto Quintero, Jose Fajardo; Cecilio Waterman

Mexico Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo; Luís Romo, Edson Álvarez; Roberto Alvarado, Sebastián Córdova, Orbelín Pineda; Rogelio Funes Mori

Panama vs Mexico Prediction

Panama will head into the game full of confidence following their impressive 3-0 victory over Jamaica. While we expect them to put up a fight, we predict Mexico will come away with a narrow win as they boast a stronger crop of players in their squad.

Prediction: Panama 1-2 Mexico

