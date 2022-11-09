Panama vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2022

Saudi Arabia continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an international friendly game against Panama at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Green Falcons qualified for the showpiece event for the second time in a row after cruising through Group B of the AFC qualifiers with 23 points from 10 games, two more than second-placed Japan.

Their reward was a tough draw against Argentina, Poland and Mexico in the competition as Herve Renard's side face an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages.

Since the conclusion of their qualifying campaign, Saudi Arabia have participated in eight friendly matches, winning only twice. That has been far from ideal preparation for the Qatar showpiece.

In their last outing, the Middle East outfit prevailed 1-0 over Iceland on Sunday, courtesy of a first-half strike from Salem Abdulhamid.

Panama, meanwhile, failed to secure back-to-back World Cup appearances following a disappointing qualifying campaign in the CONCACAF region.

Los Canaleros finished in fifth place with just 21 points in 14 games, four behind the play-off spot that was clinched by Costa Rica.

However, Thomas Christiansen's side have done well in the Nations League, collecting seven points in three games to sit atop their group in League A and qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup.

Panama vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Panama and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in their last six friendlies, but have scored only thrice in that period and won only twice.

Panama have won three of their last six games.

The Green Falcons play two friendlies before the World Cup - against Panama on Thursday and against Croatia, another World Cup participant, next Wednesday.

Panama vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

With the World Cup on the horizon, Saudi Arabia will look to amp up their preparations. Although their recent outcomes haven't been the most promising, the side could kick it up a notch here and go all out for the win. Despite their best efforts, we expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Panama 1-1 Saudi Arabia

