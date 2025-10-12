Panama vs Suriname Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

Panama will host Suriname at the Estádio Rommel Fernandez on Wednesday in the fourth game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - CONCACAF third round clash. Both sides will be looking to continue their recent form and get a result to move a step closer to achieving qualification for next year's tournament.
Panama picked up their first win of the round with a narrow 1-0 victory over El Salvador last time out after drawing their previous two games during the last international break. The Canal Men were brilliant in the second round of group stages, winning all four of their games against considerably weaker sides, but will now hope to replicate such form in their final three games of the qualifiers to stand a chance of getting their second-ever World Cup finals appearance.
Suriname managed to rescue a point in the 94th minute of their 1-1 draw against Guatemala on Friday to maintain their place at the top of the group, but will need to turn things up a notch when they face the group favorites this midweek.
The visitors have been impressive so far in the qualifiers and are only three games away from a historic debut appearance in the World Cup finals, but will keep their focus on getting a result on Tuesday.
Panama vs Suriname Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have only met just once, with their debut meeting in September 2025 ending in a goalless draw.
- The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers with only two goals conceded across seven games played so far.
- The visitors have scored 13 goals in seven qualifying games played so far, only one more than Tuesday's hosts.
- Panama are currently ranked 29th in the FIFA World Rankings while Suriname are ranked 131st.
Panama vs Suriname Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into this midweek clash, but Los Canaleros will hope their home advantage and slightly better defensive record will be enough to get a result.
Natio will be satisfied to get a draw and maintain their place at the top of the group, but will need to avoid complacency to manage that.
Prediction: Panama 1-1 Suriname
Panama vs Suriname Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 games have featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last five games)