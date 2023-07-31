Panama Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Panama and France conclude their group stage commitments at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Sydney Football Stadium on Wednesday (August 2).

Panama started their campaign with a harrowing 4-0 defeat against Brazil and followed up with a narrow 1-0 loss to Jamaica last week. Allyson Swaby's 56th-minute strike inspired the Reggae Girls to all three points.

France, meanwhile, commenced their campaign with an uninspiring goalless draw against Jamaica. They got back on track with a 2-1 win over Brazil. Eugenie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard scored either side of Debinha to secure all three points for Les Bleus.

The win took them to the summit of Group F on four points. Panama, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings with zero points and have been eliminated from the competition.

Panama Women vs France Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

One goal has been scored after the 75th minute in France's last four World Cup games.

Panama have lost their last four games without scoring.

France are looking to qualify for the knockouts for the fourth straight tournament.

Four of France's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Panama have conceded at least twice in five of their last eight games.

Herve Renard became the first manager to win a game at both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup.

Panama Women vs France Women Prediction

France bounced back from their disappointing draw against Jamaica to claim all three points in a top-of-table clash with Brazil.

The manner of their win would have reinstated the confidence in Herve Renard's side. A point will likely be enough for them to reach the Round of 16, but Les Bleus will want to finish top of the group by claiming a win.

Panama are making their tournament debut and will look to score before heading home. There have been lots of upsets at this World Cup, and Los Canaleras have nothing to lose. However, expect France to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Panama 0-3 France

Panama Women vs France Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - France to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half