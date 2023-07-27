Panama Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2023

Panama Women and Jamaica Women will continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign at HBF Park on Saturday.

The Panamanians are making their World Cup debut and began their campaign with a harrowing 4-0 defeat against Brazil last week. Ary Borges starred with a hat-trick and assist in the rout, while Bia Zaneratto also found the back of the net in the second half.

Jamaica, meanwhile, put up a spirited performance to hold France to a goalless draw in their opening game.

The stalemate saw the Reggae Girlz climb to joint-second in Group F on one point, while Panama are bottom of the standings.

Panama Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2015 when Jamaica claimed a 3-1 victory in a friendly.

The opening goal has been scored within the first half-hour in five of Panama's last seven games.

Jamaica's draw against France saw them register their first points in World Cup history.

Panama have lost each of their last three games, conceding 16 goals without scoring.

A defeat would see Panama eliminated from the tournament.

Panama Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction

Jamaica registered arguably the biggest result in their history when they held France to a goalless draw in their opening game. The Reggae Girlz had earlier written their name into the record books by becoming the first Caribbean nation to qualify for consecutive World Cups.

They followed this up by registering their first points at the Mundial in an unexpected result. However, that result came at a cost, with it ruling star forward Khadijah Shaw out of their next game following her late red card in the draw.

Panama, for their part, were pummeled against Brazil on their World Cup debut, highlighting the difference in quality between the Canal Girls and the Brazilians at this level. Things have mostly not gone to plan for the debuting teams at this World Cup, with the Republic of Ireland, Zambia and Vietnam having already been eliminated. Panama will be looking to emulate the Philippines, who defied expectations to shock the hosts, New Zealand.

We are backing the spoils to be shared here in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Panama 0-0 Jamaica

Panama Women vs Jamaica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals