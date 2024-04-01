Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Panathinaikos will entertain local rivals AEK Athens at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in the Super League Greece playoffs on Wednesday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 3-2 home loss to PAOK on Sunday. Sebastián Palacios was sent off in the 88th minute of the match for a foul and Stefan Schwab scored PAOK's third goal of the match from the ensuing penalty. Bernard bagged a brace, including an injury time strike but it was not enough.

The visitors met Olympiacos in their first games back from the break on Sunday and Niclas Eliasson's injury-time winner helped them register a 1-0 home win. They remained at the top of the league standings, having won their first two playoff games thus far.

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals contest the Athenian derby and will meet for the 247th time in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 101 wins. The visitors have 71 wins in this fixture while 74 have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last five league meetings against the visitors, failing to score in three games in that period. Three games in that period have ended in draws.

They last met in the regular season in January, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Panathinaikos have suffered just one loss in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have suffered just two losses at home in the league this term, with one of them coming against the visitors.

AEK Athens are unbeaten in their last 22 league games and have kept clean sheets in their last two league outings.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in away games in the Super League Greece since February 2023.

Both teams have conceded 25 goals in 28 league games this season, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 67-65.

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction

The Greens saw their 10-game unbeaten run end on Sunday, as they suffered a narrow 3-2 loss at home to PAOK. It was their first league defeat at home since September and they will look to bounce back with a win in this match. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors, failing to score in four games in that period, which is cause for concern.

Sebastián Palacios was sent off on Sunday and will serve a suspension in this match. Alexander Jeremejeff, who picked up an assist after coming off the bench, is likely to get the nod to start here.

Dikéfalos Aetós have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2024 thus far, with that defeat coming in the penalty shootout against Aris in the Greek Cup in January. They are unbeaten in their last eight playoff meetings against the hosts.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' upper hand in recent games in this fixture, AEK Athens should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 AEK Athens

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AEK Athens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Fotis Ioannidis to score or assist any time - Yes