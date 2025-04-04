Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Panathinaikos will host AEK Athens at the Spiros Louis Olympic Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the championship playoffs in the 2024-25 Stoiximan Super League campaign. Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways in the league and finish in the best possible position.
Trifýlli were outmatched in their 4-2 defeat against Olympiacos last weekend and have now won just two of their last six games across all competitions. The hosts will move level on points with Sunday's visitors should they get the win this weekend and will be keen to pick up points in the final five games of the season to secure Champions League qualification.
AEK Athens wasted a two-goal lead in their 3-2 defeat against PAOK in their last league game before picking up a consolation 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the second leg of the Greek Football Cup semifinals during the week. The visitors are sat in second place, 10 points off the top and are at risk of finishing the season in fourth place, should they fail to get results in the final weeks.
Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 104 previous occasions going into this Sunday’s matchup. Panathinaikos have won 37 of those meetings, and 34 have ended in draws while AEK have won the remaining 33.
- The sides are evenly matched in their most recent meetings with both teams winning two and drawing one of the last five.
- Trifýlli have only managed to score 33 goals across 27 league games this season but have the third-best defensive record with only 26 goals conceded across those games.
- AEK have the third-best offensive and second-best defensive record in the league with 46 goals scored and only 19 conceded so far.
Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction
The sides are very evenly matched going into the weekend clash and will likely see the game decided on individual brilliance. Panathinaikos will, however, need to be much better offensively to get all three points.
Dikéfalos' cup win during the week ended their four-game winless run and they will be looking to kick on from that on Sunday. They have, however, had mixed results on the road in recent weeks and may have to settle for a point here.
Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 AEK Athens
Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six matches)