Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Panathinaikos will host AEK Athens at the Spiros Louis Olympic Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the championship playoffs in the 2024-25 Stoiximan Super League campaign. Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways in the league and finish in the best possible position.

Trifýlli were outmatched in their 4-2 defeat against Olympiacos last weekend and have now won just two of their last six games across all competitions. The hosts will move level on points with Sunday's visitors should they get the win this weekend and will be keen to pick up points in the final five games of the season to secure Champions League qualification.

AEK Athens wasted a two-goal lead in their 3-2 defeat against PAOK in their last league game before picking up a consolation 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the second leg of the Greek Football Cup semifinals during the week. The visitors are sat in second place, 10 points off the top and are at risk of finishing the season in fourth place, should they fail to get results in the final weeks.

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 104 previous occasions going into this Sunday’s matchup. Panathinaikos have won 37 of those meetings, and 34 have ended in draws while AEK have won the remaining 33.

The sides are evenly matched in their most recent meetings with both teams winning two and drawing one of the last five.

Trifýlli have only managed to score 33 goals across 27 league games this season but have the third-best defensive record with only 26 goals conceded across those games.

AEK have the third-best offensive and second-best defensive record in the league with 46 goals scored and only 19 conceded so far.

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction

The sides are very evenly matched going into the weekend clash and will likely see the game decided on individual brilliance. Panathinaikos will, however, need to be much better offensively to get all three points.

Dikéfalos' cup win during the week ended their four-game winless run and they will be looking to kick on from that on Sunday. They have, however, had mixed results on the road in recent weeks and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 AEK Athens

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More