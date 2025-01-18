Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Panathinaikos and city rivals AEK Athens will trade tackles in a Greek Super League round 19 clash on Sunday (January 19th). The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Olympiacos at the same venue in the first leg of their Greek Cup quarterfinal tie. They went ahead through Filip Djurucic's 51st-minute strike while Roman Yaremchuk stepped off the bench and equalized two minutes after coming on.

The Shamrock will shift their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them play out a 2-2 draw away to Panserraikos.

AEK Athens, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 home win over city rivals Athens Kallithea. Gerasimos Mitoglou broke the deadlock in the 18th minute while Erik Lamela doubled the lead in injury time after they were reduced to 10 men.

The victory saw the Double-Headed Eagle climb to second spot, having garnered 37 points from 18 games. Panathinaikos dropped one spot into third place.

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 246th iteration of the Athenian derby. Panathinaikos have 102 wins to their name, and AEK Athens were victorious on 70 occasions while 74 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when AEK claimed a 2-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Panathinaikos are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions, winning 11.

Five of AEK Athens' last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Panathinaikos' last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Prediction

Panathinaikos are still in the hunt for a first league crown in 15 years. Rui Vitoria's side would have been disappointed by the manner in which they dropped two points last time out, having led by two goals with 26 minutes left on the clock.

AEK Athens are now three points behind table-toppers Olympiacos and will be aiming to claim maximum points here to keep pace with the Piraeus outfit.

The Athenian derby is less high-profile than the 'derby of the eternal rivals' but it is almost as intense. Both sides being in the title race means they will each aim for maximum points as well as city bragging rights. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 AEK Athens

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

