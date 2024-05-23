Panathinaikos vs Aris Thessaloniki prediction, preview, team news and more | Greek Cup 2023-24

Panathinaikos will face Aris Thessaloniki at the Panthessaliko Stadium on Saturday in the 2023-24 Greek Football Cup final. The Greens endured a disastrous finish to their Super League campaign and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week in a last-gasp push for silverware and continental football.

They faced PAOK in the semifinals of the tournament back in February, playing out a 2-2 aggregate draw across two legs before going on to win on penalties.

Aris Thessaloniki, meanwhile, endured a rather underwhelming league campaign but will be looking to secure their first Greek Football Cup title since 1970 this weekend. They locked horns with Panetolikos last time out in the competition, picking up a 1-0 win in the first leg before playing out a goalless draw in the second.

Panathinaikos vs Aris Thessaloniki Head-to-Head

There have been 76 meetings between the two teams. Panathinaikos have won 44 of those games while Aris have won just 15 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month which Kitrinomavroi won 1-0.

Panathinaikos Form Guide in Greek Football Cup: D-W-W-L-W

Aris Form Guide in Greek Football Cup: D-W-D-W-W

Panathinaikos vs Aris Thessaloniki Team News

Panathinaikos

The Greens will be without the services of Samet Akaydin, Erik Palmer-Brown and Alberto Brignoli in the cup final this weekend as the trio are all out with injuries.

Injured: Samet Akaydin, Erik Palmer-Brown, Alberto Brignoli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aris

Aris also have a couple of injury concerns ahead of the final on Saturday, including David Moberg Karlsson, Lukas Rupp and Ronald Matarrita.

Injured: David Moberg Karlsson, Lukas Rupp, Ronald Matarrita

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Panathinaikos vs Aris Thessaloniki Predicted XI

Panathinaikos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yury Lodygin; Giannis Kotsiras, Tin Jedvaj, Willian Arao, Juankar; Daniel Mancini, Ruben Perez, Anastasios Bakasetas; Adam Gnezda Cerin, Bernard, Fotis Ioannidis

Aris Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julian Cuesta; Moses Odubajo, Fabiano, Jakub Brabec, Martin Montoya; Birger Verstraete, Jean Jules Mvondo, Vladimir Darida; Magomed Suleymanov, Kike Saverio, Loren Moron

Panathinaikos vs Aris Thessaloniki Prediction

Panathinaikos are on a four-game winless streak, with three of those games ending in defeat. They are 19-time winners of the Greek Cup and are favorites for the weekend clash.

Aris, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories and will be looking to return to winning ways now when it matters the most. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture historically and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-0 Aris Thessaloniki