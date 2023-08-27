Panathinaikos vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023

Panathinaikos welcome Braga to the Athens Olympic Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Tuesday (August 29).

In the first leg in Braga last week, second-half goals from Abel Ruiz and Alvaro Djalo helped Braga to a 2-1 win. Daniel Mancini scored a last-gasp strike for Panathinaikos to half the deficit.

Panathinaikos returned to winning ways in the Super League Greece on Saturday, recording a 3-0 home win over Volos. Adam Gnezda Cerin, Fotis Ioannidis and Benjamin Verbic were on the scoresheet as the Greek side got their league campaign off to a winning start.

Braga, meanwhile, did not have a league game at the weekend and head into this game with a rest of six days.

Panathinaikos vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week, with Braga winning 2-1.

Braga have won five of the six games against Greek opponents.

Panathinaikos have lost four times against a Portuguese team in nine meetings. Both their wins (Porto, in 2003 and 1995) have come away from home.

Panathinaikos are unbeaten at home this season across competitions, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Braga have won three consecutive games since a 2-1 defeat in the Primeira Liga opener earlier this month. They have scored four goals apiece in their two away games this season.

Panathinaikos have scored eight games in five qualifying games in Europe this season and conceded seven.

Panathinaikos vs Braga Prediction

Panathinaikos are unbeaten in three home games in European qualifiers, drawing two. Interestingly, they're winless at home against Portuguese opponents.

Braga, meanwhile, have dropped points once in six meetings against Greek teams, scoring in each outing.

With an aggregate lead, they could play for a draw. They haven't played since the first leg, while Panathinaikos will play their second game in three days. Considering the same and Braga's solid record against Greek teams, expect the visitors to win again, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 Braga

Panathinaikos vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ricardo Horta to score or assist any time - Yes