Panathinaikos vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Panathinaikos and Braga will play against each other at Kaiserwinkl Arena in a friendly match on Saturday. Both teams last met in the 2023 UEFA Champions League.

Panathinaikos vs Braga Preview

Panathinaikos finished second in the Super League Greece last season, falling short of their main objective of clinching the title, which they last won in 2009. They ended the season with an ugly surprise at home, losing to Olympiacos 1-0. Panathinaikos have enrolled half a dozen new players ahead of the new season, including Pedro Chirivella from FC Nantes.

Trifýlli have begun their preseason in earnest, playing three friendlies already, winning one against Metalist 1925, drawing against Nordsjaelland and losing to Schalke 04. They will take on Westerlo after the Braga friendly. Panathinaikos are also using the exhibition matches as preparation for their campaign in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Braga finished fourth in the 2024–25 Primeira Liga – the Portuguese top flight – behind Sporting, Benfica and Porto to earn qualification for the Europa League. They will enter the continental competition in the second qualifying round. Braga ended last season without a win in their last four matches in the Primeira Liga.

Os Arcebispos have played two preseason matches, defeating Moroccan side WAC 2-0 and Liga Portugal 2 side Paços de Ferreira 1-0. They will face off against Spanish side Celta Vigo after the Panathinaikos friendly. In their two clashes so far, Braga prevailed twice over Panathinaikos (2-1, 1-0) home and away.

Panathinaikos vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Panathinaikos have won five times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Panathinaikos have scored six goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Braga have won four times, drawn once and lost five times in their last 10 matches.

Panathinaikos have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Braga have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Panathinaikos – W-W-D-L-D, Braga – D-L-W-L-W.

Panathinaikos vs Braga Prediction

Panathinaikos will be in search of their first win over the Portuguese side, who seemingly have the head-to-head advantage going into this match.

Braga compete in a stronger league than the Super League Greece, which could give them a competitive advantage for this meeting.

Braga are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 Braga

Panathinaikos vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Braga to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Braga to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Panathinaikos to score - Yes

