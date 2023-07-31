Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st August 2023

Panathinaikos host Dnipro-1 at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens, Greece on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The Shamrock hold a 3-1 advantage from their comfortable first-leg victory last week, and just a draw at home would suffice for them.

The sides met on neutral ground in Slovakia for the first leg, where Andaz Sporar broke the deadlock for Panathinaikos in the 10th minute. Filip Duricic doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute before Fotis Ioannidis added a third from the penalty spot shortly after.

Volodymyr Tanchyk pulled one back for Dnipro-1 in the 90th minute to give them a lifeline in the tie, but the Ukrainian outfit still need to win by at least two goals to wipe out the deficit.

It was a particularly frustrating outing for them in Slovakia, as Oleksandr Kucher's side mustered more shots on target (12 to 8) and had more possession (55% to 45%), only to misfire in attack.

They enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign earlier this month too, going all five friendlies unbeaten, winning four. Yet, Panathinaikos were able to unlock the side efficiently at the back, while also keeping them at bay for much of the game.

Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos and Dnipro-1 meet for just the second time in history.

Panathinaikos have faced Ukrainian sides five times in history, winning thrice, while losing just once: 2-1 vs Dynamo Kiev in the group stages of the 1998-99 Champions League season.

Panathinaikos are playing in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time since the 2015-16 season and were last seen in the tournament finals in the 2010-11 season.

Panathinaikos have won just one of their last three European qualifiers at home: 1-0 vs Gabala in the 2017-18 season.

Dnipro-1 have won two of their last five European games away from home (including qualifiers and main event).

Dnipro-1 made their European debut last season in the Europa Conference League and are now looking to make a second consecutive appearance in a major European competition.

Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 Prediction

Panathinaikos convincingly beat Dnipro-1 last week and could come back to haunt them at home too, thereby sealing their passage into the next round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-1 Dnipro-1

Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes