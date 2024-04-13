Panathinaikos vs Lamia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

Panathinaikos welcome Lamia to the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium for a Greek Super League Championship clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 away win over Aris Thessaloniki last weekend. Andraz Sporar gave them the lead in the 62nd minute while Jakub Brabec's own goal in injury time secured the win.

Lamia, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 thrashing at home at the hands of Olympiacos. Stefan Jovetic, Ayoub El Kaabi and Youssef El Arabi all found the back of the net for the visitors while Giorgios Kornezos and Konstantinos Papadopoulos each scored an own goal. Toshio Lake scored a consolation strike in the 88th minute.

The loss left them bottom of the Championship Group standings with 34 points to their name. Panathinaikos are third on 65 points.

Panathinaikos vs Lamia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 12 wins from the last 20 head-to-head games. Lamia have four wins to their name while four games have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in February 2024 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw.

Eleven of Lamia's last 12 league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Panathinaikos have scored at least two goals in eight of the last nine head-to-head games.

Lamia have lost their last seven league games on the bounce and are winless in their last eight.

Five of Panathinaikos' last six home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nine of Lamia's last 10 away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Panathinaikos vs Lamia Prediction

There is effectively a four-horse title race in the Greek Super League. Panathinaikos are the third-favorites in the table, with two points separating them from first-placed PAOK with six games to go. Fatih Terim's side are chasing a first league title in 14 years and also have a cup final against Aris to look forward to next month.

Lamia do not have such lofty ambitions and are effectively the strugglers in the playoffs. They are 29 points behind fourth-placed Olympiacos and do not have any horse in the title race.

We are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a routine victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 3-1 Lamia

Panathinaikos vs Lamia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score:

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Panathinaikos to win and over 1.5 goals