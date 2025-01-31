Panathinaikos vs OFI Prediction and Betting Tips| February 1, 2025

Panathinaikos and OFI Crete battle for three points in a Greek Super League matchday 21 clash on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium of Light.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at arch-rivals Olympiacos in the derby last weekend. Panathinaikos went behind to David Carmo's 14th-minute strike, but Olympiacos were reduced to 10 men when Costinha was sent off in first-half injury time. Fotis Ioannidis drew the Shamrock level with 16 minutes left and were reduced to 10 men when Sverrir Ingason was sent off for a second booking in injury time.

OFI, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 home win over Panserraikos. Thiago Nuss scored a first-half brace either side of Jefte Betancor's 23rd-minute strike to give OFI a 2-1 lead at the break. Borja Gonzalez made it 3-1 at the break before Juan Salazar pulled one back in the 76th minute.

The victory took OFI to seventh in the points table, having garnered 27 points from 20 games, while Panathinaikos are third with 40 points.

Panathinaikos vs OFI Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 59 wins from their last 100 head-to-head games with OFI, losing 15.

Their most recent clash in October saw Panathinaikos claim a 1-0 away win.

Four of OFI's last five league games have seen one side fail to score.

Panathinaikos have the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding 13 goals in 20 games.

OFI are winless in five head-to-head games, losing three.

Panathinaikos are unbeaten in 15 games across competitions, winning 12.

Panathinaikos vs OFI Prediction

Panathinaikos have been impressive over the last few months, which has seen them firmly in the title race. Rui Vitoria's side proved their mettle in the last two weeks, gaining four points from two games against their two title rivals.

OFI have also impressed, having lost just one of their last last eight games across competitions. Nevertheless, expect Panathinaikos to claim a routine victory without conceding.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-0 OFI

Panathinaikos vs OFI Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

