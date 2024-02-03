Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Panathinaikos will entertain arch-rivals Olympiacos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in an exciting Super League Greece clash on Sunday.

The hosts are in third place in the league standings with 44 points from 20 games. The visitors are in fourth place with 41 points and will look to reach level on points with their local rivals with a win in this match.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat after five games last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to league leaders PAOK in a top-of-the-table clash. Anastasios Bakasetas scored on his debut for the team from the penalty spot in the 51st minute but Kiril Despodov's brace helped PAOK to a win.

Panathinaikos bounced back with a win in the Greek Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, as goals from Rubén Pérez and Filip Mladenović helped them record a 2-0 win in the second leg over Atromitos, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg to register a 3-2 win.

The visitors made it three wins on the trot in the league last week, as second-half goals from Andreas Ndoj, Fran Navarro, and Stevan Jovetić helped them record a 3-1 home triumph over Giannina.

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Derby of the eternal enemies. They have met 218 times in all competitions with the visitors having a 87-55 lead in wins and 76 games ending in draws.

Panathinaikos recorded a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October and came out on top in a penalty shootout in the Greek Cup round of 16 clash last month.

Olympiacos have suffered just one loss in their travels in the Super League Greece this term. They have six wins in their 10 away games thus far.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record (50) and the joint-second-best defensive record (16) in the league this season.

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction

The Greens have seen a drop in form recently, with two losses in their last three games. Nonetheless, they have won their last six home games in the Super League Greece, keeping five clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

They are unbeaten in their three meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, which bodes well for them. At home, they are unbeaten in their last five games against the visitors, though three games in that period have ended in draws.

Erythroleykoi have been in good touch recently and head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run, though they lost on penalties to the hosts in the Greek Cup last month. They have won their last three league outings, scoring eight goals, and will look to continue their goalscoring run in this match.

The form usually plays a little role whenever the two rivals go head-to-head in any competition. The derby is contested fiercely between the two teams and when they met in the Greek Cup last month, both legs ended in draws.

While both teams have been in good goalscoring form, nine of their last 11 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with six games ending in draws.

With that in mind, another low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 Olympiacos

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Fran Navarro to score or assist any time - Yes

