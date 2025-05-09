Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Panathinaikos will host Olympiacos at the Spiros Louis Olympic Stadium on Sunday in the final round of the championship playoffs in the 2024-25 Stoiximan Super League campaign. Both teams will be looking to conclude their impressive seasons with a good showing for the fans.

Trifýlli came from behind to pick up maximum points in their 2-1 win over AEK Athens last weekend to seal a second-placed finish and a spot in the Champions League qualifiers. The hosts have had a successful campaign, finishing two places higher than they did last season and will be looking to round things up with a home win against the newly crowned champions.

Olympiacos extended their record league title triumphs to 48 with three games to spare as they picked up a 4-2 win over PAOK in their game last weekend. The visitors are set to play in the cup final just six days after Sunday's outing and will likely opt to rest key players but will still remain confident of finishing the league season on a high.

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 96th edition of this fixture. Panathinaikos have won 24 of the previous meetings, and 37 have ended in draws while Olympiacos have won the remaining 34.

The sides are evenly matched in their most recent meetings, with both teams winning two and drawing six of the last 10 in normal time.

The two teams have met five times this season with the hosts failing to win any of those games.

The visitors have won the last two meetings between the sides by an aggregate scoreline of 5-2.

Panathinaikos have scored 42 goals across 31 league games this term. Only PAOK (61), Olympiacos (57) and AEK (48) have scored more.

Olympiacos have the best defensive record in the league with only 22 goals conceded all season.

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend but Trifýlli will hope to receive an edge from their remarkable home record, having lost just one home league game all season.

Thrylos will need to avoid complacency this weekend to extend their three-game winning streak. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 Olympiacos

Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last seven matchups)

