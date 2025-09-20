Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Panathinaikos will entertain archrivals Olympiacos at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in the Greek Super League on Sunday. The visitors have enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign and are at the top of the standings. The Greens are winless in their two games thus far.
The hosts met Kifisia in their previous outing, and they suffered a 3-2 away loss in their first game back since the international break. Karol Świderski bagged a brace, scoring a goal apiece in either half. Kifisia scored twice in the second half, including a stoppage-time winner.
They returned to winning ways after three games earlier this week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over second-tier side Athens Kallithea in the Greek Cup campaign opener.
Thrylos made it three wins in a row last week with a 5-0 home triumph over Panserraikos in the league. They met Pafos in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener earlier this week and were held to a goalless draw.
Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams contest the Derby of the Eternal Enemies and have met 227 times in competitive games. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 90 wins. The Greens have 57 wins, and 80 games have ended in draws.
- Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Panathinaikos have won just one of their last five league games, with that triumph registered away from home.
- The defending champions have kept clean sheets in their four competitive games this season.
- The visitors are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, recording three consecutive wins.
- The visitors have the best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring nine goals.
Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction
The Shamrock have registered three wins across all competitions this season, with one of them recorded on penalties and two registered at home. They are winless in their last four home meetings in this fixture, failing to score in two.
Thrylos have enjoyed a perfect start to their title defense, winning all three games without conceding a goal. They have won 12 of their last 13 league games and will look to continue that form here.
The visitors are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets. Considering the current form of the two teams, the defending champions should be able to eke out a win.
Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 Olympiacos
Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes