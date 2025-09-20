Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Panathinaikos will entertain archrivals Olympiacos at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in the Greek Super League on Sunday. The visitors have enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign and are at the top of the standings. The Greens are winless in their two games thus far.

Ad

The hosts met Kifisia in their previous outing, and they suffered a 3-2 away loss in their first game back since the international break. Karol Świderski bagged a brace, scoring a goal apiece in either half. Kifisia scored twice in the second half, including a stoppage-time winner.

They returned to winning ways after three games earlier this week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over second-tier side Athens Kallithea in the Greek Cup campaign opener.

Ad

Trending

Thrylos made it three wins in a row last week with a 5-0 home triumph over Panserraikos in the league. They met Pafos in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener earlier this week and were held to a goalless draw.

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Derby of the Eternal Enemies and have met 227 times in competitive games. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 90 wins. The Greens have 57 wins, and 80 games have ended in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Panathinaikos have won just one of their last five league games, with that triumph registered away from home.

The defending champions have kept clean sheets in their four competitive games this season.

The visitors are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, recording three consecutive wins.

The visitors have the best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring nine goals.

Ad

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Prediction

The Shamrock have registered three wins across all competitions this season, with one of them recorded on penalties and two registered at home. They are winless in their last four home meetings in this fixture, failing to score in two.

Thrylos have enjoyed a perfect start to their title defense, winning all three games without conceding a goal. They have won 12 of their last 13 league games and will look to continue that form here.

Ad

The visitors are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets. Considering the current form of the two teams, the defending champions should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 Olympiacos

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More