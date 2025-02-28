Panathinaikos vs Panaitolikos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Panathinaikos and Panaitolikos battle for three points in a Greek Super League round 25 clash on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

Ad

The hosts will look to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat at Lamia. Aaron Tshibola broke the deadlock for Panathinaikos in the sixth minute before Filip Djuricic equalised in the 72nd minute, eight minutes after coming on. Gustavo Furtado netted a late brace to seal the three points for Lamia.

Panetolikos, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Aris. They were two goals down at the break, thanks to Loren Moron and Monchu strikes. Sergio Diaz halved the deficit just past the hour-mark, but Panetolikos were unable to complete the comeback.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in eighth spot in the standings, with 32 points from 24 games, while Panathinaikos are third with 46 points.

Panathinaikos vs Panaitolikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 22 wins from their last 32 head-to-head game with Panaitolikos, who have been victorious four times.

Their most recent clash in November saw Panathinaikos claim a 2-1 away win.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.

Panathinaikos have won the last five head-to-head games.

Eleven of Panaitolikos' last 12 league games have produced less than three goals, with 10 seeing one side keep a clean sheet.

Seven of Panathinaikos' last 10 games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Ad

Panathinaikos vs Panaitolikos Prediction

Panathinaikos would have been disappointed to lose to Lamia at the weekend, a side that were winless in 23 competitive games and sitting bottom of the standings with relegation all but guaranteed. The loss practically ended the Shamrock's flailing title hopes, as they are eight points off table-toppers Olympiacos.

Meanwhile, Panaitolikos' games have typically been keenly contested, with their loss last weekend ending a run of 11 games to produce less than three goals.

Ad

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-0 Panaitolikos

Panathinaikos vs Panaitolikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback