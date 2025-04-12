Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

The Greek Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Panathinaikos play host to PAOK at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Rui Vitoria’s men are on a run of seven consecutive home wins and will head into the weekend looking to extend this impressive streak.

Ad

Panathinaikos secured their first win of the Super League championship round as they edged out AEK Athens 3-1 at the Athens Olympic Stadium last Sunday.

Before that, Vitoria’s side were on a three-game winless run across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 3-1 defeat against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League on March 13.

Panathinaikos are currently second in the Super League standings with 53 points from 28 games, level on points with AEK Athens and 10 points off first-placed Olympiacos.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, PAOK turned in a solid team display last time out when they held on to see out league leaders Olympiacos 2-1 at the Stadio Toumbas.

Prior to that, Razvan Lucescu’s men kicked off the championship round in style when they fought back from two goals down to snatch a 3-2 victory over AEK Athens on March 30.

PAOK have picked up 52 points from their 28 league matches so far to sit fourth in the standings, one point and two places behind this weekend’s hosts.

Ad

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, Panathinaikos boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

PAOK have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Panathinaikos have won their last seven home matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets since January’s 1-1 stalemate against Olympiacos.

PAOK have failed to win seven of their most recent nine away matches, losing six and claiming one draw since mid-December.

Ad

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction

With just four games to go, Panathinaikos and PAOK find themselves in a heated race for the Champions League playoff spot and we expect both sides to go all out for maximum points this weekend.

Vitoria’s men have been near impenetrable at home this year and we are backing them to see off PAOK, who have struggled to get going on their travels.

Ad

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-1 PAOK

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Panathinaikos’ last five outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the hosts’ most recent five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More