Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

The Greek Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Panathinaikos play host to PAOK at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Rui Vitoria’s men are on a run of seven consecutive home wins and will head into the weekend looking to extend this impressive streak.
Panathinaikos secured their first win of the Super League championship round as they edged out AEK Athens 3-1 at the Athens Olympic Stadium last Sunday.
Before that, Vitoria’s side were on a three-game winless run across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 3-1 defeat against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League on March 13.
Panathinaikos are currently second in the Super League standings with 53 points from 28 games, level on points with AEK Athens and 10 points off first-placed Olympiacos.
On the other hand, PAOK turned in a solid team display last time out when they held on to see out league leaders Olympiacos 2-1 at the Stadio Toumbas.
Prior to that, Razvan Lucescu’s men kicked off the championship round in style when they fought back from two goals down to snatch a 3-2 victory over AEK Athens on March 30.
PAOK have picked up 52 points from their 28 league matches so far to sit fourth in the standings, one point and two places behind this weekend’s hosts.
Panathinaikos vs PAOK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 35 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, Panathinaikos boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- PAOK have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.
- Panathinaikos have won their last seven home matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets since January’s 1-1 stalemate against Olympiacos.
- PAOK have failed to win seven of their most recent nine away matches, losing six and claiming one draw since mid-December.
Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction
With just four games to go, Panathinaikos and PAOK find themselves in a heated race for the Champions League playoff spot and we expect both sides to go all out for maximum points this weekend.
Vitoria’s men have been near impenetrable at home this year and we are backing them to see off PAOK, who have struggled to get going on their travels.
Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-1 PAOK
Panathinaikos vs PAOK Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Panathinaikos to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Panathinaikos’ last five outings)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the hosts’ most recent five games)