Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Panathinaikos will welcome last season's runners-up PAOK to the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in the second leg of the Greek Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The first leg in Thessaloniki ended in a 1-0 win for Panathinaikos, with Andraž Šporar scoring the match's only goal in the 53rd minute. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half, as Anastasios Bakasetas was shown a red card in the 77th minute, and PAOK winger Taison was sent off in the 80th minute, just 16 minutes after coming off the bench.

The visitors' poor run continued in the Super League Greece on Sunday, as they lost 4-1 to arch-rivals Olympiacos. Kiril Despodov equalized for them in the 39th minute but Olympiacos scored thrice in the second half to register their second win on the spin.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games on Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Lamia in the Super League Greece. Bernard opened their scoring in first-half injury time, while Alexander Jeremejeff scored their second goal in the 59th minute.

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 200 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 95-64 lead in wins and 41 games ending in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their three meetings thus far this season, with one win each and one meeting ending in a draw.

Panathinaikos have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games in all competitions.

PAOK are on a four-game winning streak in their travels, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away meetings against the hosts, though the last three games in that period have ended in draws.

Interestingly, both teams are evenly matched in their 27 Greek Cup meetings with 12 wins each, and three games have ended in stalemates.

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction

The Shamrock have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against the visitors in the Super League Greece last month. They have suffered just one loss in their last seven home games, scoring at least twice in five games in that period.

Interestingly, their last three wins against the Thessaloniki-based visitors have come in their away meetings, and they are winless in their last four home games in this fixture.

The White-Blacks are winless in their last three games in all competitions, suffering two losses and scoring just twice while conceding six goals. They have suffered just one loss in their five away games in 2024, recording four wins on the trot, and will look to build on that form.

Both teams will play for the third time in a week, so fatigue is likely to be a factor. With just three games left in the Super League Greece and the title race set to come down to the wire, both managers are expected to rest key players in this match.

With that in mind and considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 PAOK

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bernard to score or assist any time - Yes