Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Panathinaikos and PAOK battle for three points in the Greek Super League Championship playoff on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts are coming off a morale-boosting 3-1 comeback win at arch-rivals Olympiacos before the international break. They went behind to Daniel Podence's 24th-minute strike but took a lead into the break, courtesy of goals from Anastasios Bakasetas and Fotis Ionnidis. The latter made sure of the result when he completed his brace 20 minutes into the second half.

PAOK, meanwhile, thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 5-1 at home in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 tie. Abdul Rahman Baba, Brandon Thomas, Konstantinos Koulierakis and Andrija Zivkovic were among the goals to help their side advance with a 5-3 aggregate win.

The White-Black now turn their focus back to the league, where their last game was a 1-0 defeat at home to city rivals Aris. The loss saw them drop to third in the points table with 59 points after 27 games, while Panathinaikos are one point better off in second.

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 202nd meeting between the two sides. Panathinaikos lead 95-65.

Their most recent clash in February saw PAOK advance on penalties.

Five of Panathinaikos' last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

PAOK's victory over Dinamo Zagreb snapped a run of four games in the fixture to see one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Panathinaikos' last five games have produced less than three goals.

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Prediction

The title race in the Greek Super League is entering its homerun stage, and the margin for error is almost non-existent. Only four points separate the top-four sides, and any slip up is bound to be punished.

Panathinaikos will be seeking a win to potentially go top if AEK Athens fail to claim maximum points against Olympiacos. PAOK suffered a disappointing defeat to Aris but followed it up with a comprehensive victory over Dinamo Zagreb on the continent.

Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 PAOK

Panathinaikos vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals