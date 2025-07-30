Panathinaikos vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Panathinaikos will invite Rangers to the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday. They met in the first leg in Glasgow, and the Gers registered a 2-0 home win.

The Greens have not qualified for the group stage of the competition since 2011. They will play their first competitive home game of the season on Wednesday and will look to bounce back from the loss in the first leg.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions, including friendlies, to eight games with a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough in a friendly on Saturday. Danilo halved the deficit for them, while Findlay Curtis, who scored in the first leg, bagged a late equalizer.

Panathinaikos vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win for each side and three games ending in draws.

Four of the five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Greens have seen conclusive results in their last nine competitive home games, recording eight wins.

The Gers, meanwhile, are winless in their last four away games, playing three draws.

The hosts have lost their last four games in the Champions League qualifiers, conceding seven goals while scoring just twice.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in the Champions League qualifiers. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last four away games in the qualifiers.

The Greens have won three of their last 13 games in the Champions League qualifiers, with two wins registered at home.

Panathinaikos vs Rangers Prediction

Panathinaikos are winless in two home meetings against the visitors, with both games ending in 1-1 draws. They have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games since October and will look to build on that form.

Defender Georgios Vagiannidis was sent off in the first leg and will serve a suspension here. Emmanouil Siopis picked up an injury in training and is also not an option for this match.

Rangers registered just their second win against a Greek team in the first leg and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they are winless in their last four competitive away games, and they have conceded two goals apiece in these games.

Hamza Igamane and Thelo Aasgaard missed the latest training sessions, and Russell Martin is likely to rest the duo.

The visitors have enjoyed much better form this month, and considering Panathinaikos' recent record in Champions League qualifiers, we back Rangers to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 Rangers

Panathinaikos vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

