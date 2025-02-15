  • home icon
  Panserraikos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025 

Panserraikos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 15, 2025 07:19 GMT
Olympiacos FC v Panathinaikos FC - Greek Cup - Source: Getty
Olympiacos FC v Panathinaikos FC - Greek Cup - Source: Getty

Panserraikos and Olympiacos will battle for three points in a Greek Super League matchday 23 clash on Sunday (February 16th). The game will be played at Dimotiko Stadio Serron.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing away to AEK Athens last weekend. They were two goals down at the break courtesy of goals from Orbelin Pineda and Anthony Martial. Robert Ljubicic scored a brace after the break, with his goals coming either side of Martial completing his brace.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Asteras Tripolis. They went behind to Nikolaos Kaltsas' sixth-minute strike but Chiquinho equalized five minutes later.

Despite the stalemate, the Piraeus outfit remained at the summit of the standings, having garnered 48 points from 22 games. Panserraikos are 10th on 22 points.

Panserraikos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Olympiacos have 35 wins from the last 57 head-to-head games. Panserraikos were victorious five times while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.
  • Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Olympiacos claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.
  • Panserraikos have won just one of their last 10 games across competitions (six losses).
  • Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 22 games across competitions (15 wins).
  • There has been at least one goal scored in each half in Panserraikos' last five league games.
  • Five of Olympiacos' last six competitive games have produced less than three goals.
Panserraikos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Panserraikos are aiming to extend their current two-year spell in the Greek top flight but their recent form would be a cause for concern for fans of the Lions. They have conceded an average of two goals in their last six league games.

Olympiacos hold a two-point lead at the summit over second-placed AEK Athens. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side would have been disappointed not to have claimed maximum points against high-flying Asteras but are the heavy favorites here. Furthermore, they have won the last five head-to-head games.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Panserraikos 0-2 Olympiacos

Panserraikos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to win and keep a clean sheet

Edited by Peter P
