PAOK vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

PAOK will host AEK Athens at the Toumba Stadium on Sunday in the final round of the championship playoffs in the 2024-25 Stoiximan Super League campaign. Both teams have nothing to fight for but will be looking to end the season with a good result.
PAOK failed to take their chances and were punished for it in their 4-2 loss to Olympiacos last weekend confirming their place in next season's Conference League playoffs. The hosts have won three and lost two of five championship round games and only need a draw this weekend to confirm a third-place finish.
AEK have been the most disappointing team in the playoffs, having finished the regular season in second-place but are now on course to end the campaign in fourth. The visitors threw away their first-half lead in their 2-1 defeat against Panathinaikos last weekend, marking their fifth consecutive league loss and will only hope to get back to winning ways as a consolation on the final matchday.
PAOK vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 112 previous occasions going into this Sunday’s clash. PAOK have won 36 of those meetings, and 31 have ended in draws while AEK have won the remaining 45.
- The hosts have only two wins in the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 12 goals across those games.
- The visitors have scored an impressive 16 goals across the last 10 meetings with PAOK.
- The sides have already met five times this season. PAOK won one of those games, and two ended in draws while AEK won the remaining two.
- The White-Blacks have the best offensive record in the division with 61 goals scored in 31 games played.
- Dikéfalos have the third-best defensive record in the Greek top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 27.
PAOK vs AEK Athens Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the weekend but PAOK will receive a huge boost from their home advantage and much better recent form.
AEK will be desperate to avoid losing all six of their playoff games and will likely be satisfied with a draw on the closing day. They are, however, winless in their last four away outings and could lose this one.
Prediction: PAOK 2-1 AEK Athens
PAOK vs AEK Athens Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PAOK to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of their last eight matchups)