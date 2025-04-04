PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

PAOK will host Olympiacos at the Toumba Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the championship playoffs in the 2024-25 Greek Super League campaign. The hosts will be looking for an unlikely win to inch closer to Champions League qualification.

Ad

The White-Blacks completed a remarkable comeback from being two goals down to defeat AEK Athens 3-2 in their opening championship round fixture and are now only four points behind the top two. The defending champions have struggled to pick up consistent wins in the last few weeks, losing six of their last 10 games but will hope to build on last weekend's result against the title favorites.

Olympiacos featured a slightly weaker side in their 2-0 loss against AEK in the second leg of the semifinals of the domestic cup last time out, marking their first domestic loss since October.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who picked up a 4-2 win over Panathinaikos in their opening championship round game, will be keen to seal the title in the next couple of weeks as they are 10 points clear at the top of the table with only five games to go.

PAOK vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 105 previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. PAOK have won 31 of those meetings, and 20 have ended in draws, while Olympiacos have won the remaining 54.

The hosts have managed just three wins in the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have scored an impressive 18 goals across the last 10 meetings with PAOK.

Olympiacos won both of the previous meetings between the sides the season with an aggregate scoreline of 5-3.

PAOK have the best offensive record in the Greek top flight with 54 goals scored in 27 games played.

Thrylos have the second-best offensive and best defensive record in the league with 49 goals scored and only 18 conceded so far.

Ad

PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction

The sides are evenly matched going into the weekend but PAOK will need to be at their best to get all three points against a side that has not lost any of their last 18 league games.

Thyrlos will be confident to get a result but will need to avoid complacency and rely on their stronger defensive record to ensure they get the win.

Ad

Prediction: PAOK 1-2 Olympiacos

PAOK vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More