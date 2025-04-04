PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

PAOK will host Olympiacos at the Toumba Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the championship playoffs in the 2024-25 Greek Super League campaign. The hosts will be looking for an unlikely win to inch closer to Champions League qualification.
The White-Blacks completed a remarkable comeback from being two goals down to defeat AEK Athens 3-2 in their opening championship round fixture and are now only four points behind the top two. The defending champions have struggled to pick up consistent wins in the last few weeks, losing six of their last 10 games but will hope to build on last weekend's result against the title favorites.
Olympiacos featured a slightly weaker side in their 2-0 loss against AEK in the second leg of the semifinals of the domestic cup last time out, marking their first domestic loss since October.
The visitors, who picked up a 4-2 win over Panathinaikos in their opening championship round game, will be keen to seal the title in the next couple of weeks as they are 10 points clear at the top of the table with only five games to go.
PAOK vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 105 previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. PAOK have won 31 of those meetings, and 20 have ended in draws, while Olympiacos have won the remaining 54.
- The hosts have managed just three wins in the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have scored an impressive 18 goals across the last 10 meetings with PAOK.
- Olympiacos won both of the previous meetings between the sides the season with an aggregate scoreline of 5-3.
- PAOK have the best offensive record in the Greek top flight with 54 goals scored in 27 games played.
- Thrylos have the second-best offensive and best defensive record in the league with 49 goals scored and only 18 conceded so far.
PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction
The sides are evenly matched going into the weekend but PAOK will need to be at their best to get all three points against a side that has not lost any of their last 18 league games.
Thyrlos will be confident to get a result but will need to avoid complacency and rely on their stronger defensive record to ensure they get the win.
Prediction: PAOK 1-2 Olympiacos
PAOK vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last six matchups)