PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

League leaders PAOK will entertain rivals Olympiacos at the Toumba Stadium in the Super League Greece on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by AEK Athens last week. Tomasz Kędziora scored his first goal of the season thanks to Taison's assist in the 89th minute to equalize for PAOK after the visitors took the lead early in the second half.

They were handed a defeat in the Greek Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday, suffering a 1-0 home loss to Panathinaikos.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos, recorded a 4-0 win over OFI in their previous league outing thanks to goals from Giorgos Masouras, Ayoub El Kaabi, Daniel Podence, and Kostas Fortounis.

They played in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs on Thursday, recording a 1-0 win against Ferencváros, with El Kaabi scoring the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

The visitors are in fourth place in the league standings and trail leaders PAOK by seven points. There is a five-point gap between Olympiacos and third-placed Athens.

PAOK vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 196 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with 98 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their southern rivals 61 times, and 37 meetings have ended in draws.

PAOK registered a 4-2 away win in the reverse fixture in November. It was their first win in this fixture after going winless in three of their four meetings last season.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last five away meetings against the hosts, recording two wins.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the league this season and also have the joint-best defensive record, scoring 58 times and conceding 16 times in 22 games.

PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction

PAOK have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the Super League Greece, recording 10 wins in 12 games. They have kept eight clean sheets at home this term, with just four of their 16 being conceded in home games.

Interestingly, they have just one win in their eight home meetings against the visitors, failing to score four times in that period.

After recording seven wins on the spin, they have seen a drop in form recently, with a draw and a loss in their last two games. They scored four goals for the first time against the visitors since 2001 in the reverse fixture and will look to secure a league double.

Thrylos have won four of their last five games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets on the spin. They have failed to score in three of their last five away league games and might struggle here.

Both teams will play their third game in nine days, so fatigue will be a factor. The derby is contested closely between the two teams and considering their goalscoring form in 2024, a high-scoring stalemate is expected to ensue.

Prediction: PAOK 2-2 Olympiacos

PAOK vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ayoub El Kaabi to score or assist any time - Yes