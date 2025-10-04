PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

PAOK will play host to Olympiacos at Toumba Stadium in the Super League Greece on Sunday. Both teams are hoping to maintain their momentum following an impressive start to the new season.

PAOK vs Olympiacos Preview

PAOK will enter this game on the back of a 3-1 bashing against Celta Vigo in the Europa League. Although it was a continental away fixture, that meeting sent a warning sign to the coaching staff of PAOK. The team remain winless in their last five matches in all competitions, dropping four points in the Super League.

White-Blacks finished third out of 14 teams last season, and they currently sit in the same position, but it is too early to determine the end. They sit third on 11 points, which is two points behind the top two teams - Olympiacos and AEK Athens – who are tied on 13 points. Here comes a good chance for PAOK to catch up.

Olympiacos kicked off the new season where they left off the previous one. They won the Super League Greece last season for a record 48th time. The visitors opened their new campaign at home with a 2-0 win over Asteras Tripolis and have not looked back since then. They boast four wins and a draw in five matches, allowing them to sit atop the table.

Thrylos were humbled in their last game, as they fell to Arsenal 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium. It was their first defeat of the season, alongside five wins and two draws. Olympiacos will be looking to keep their place atop the table by claiming maximum points in this game.

PAOK vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PAOK have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Olympiacos.

PAOK have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home against Olympiacos.

PAOK have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Olympiacos have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

POAK have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Olympiacos have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: PAOK – L-D-D-D-L, Olympiacos – L-W-W-D-D.

PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction

PAOK will have to halt their winless run to be able to claim points against the visitors, who are a tough nut to crack.

Olympiacos are aiming to safeguard their position in the standings, and that will entail a mandatory three points and nothing less.

Olympiacos are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: PAOK 1-2 Olympiacos

PAOK vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Olympiacos to score first – Yes

Tip 4: PAOK to score - Yes

