PAOK vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | Greek Super League 2023-24

PAOK welcome Olympiacos to the Toumba Stadium for a Greek Super League Championship playoff fixture on Sunday. The home side will be looking to build on their 3-2 victory over AEK Athens at the same venue last weekend.

Giannis Konstantelias scored a brace for the hosts while Orbelin Pineda and Domagoj Vida scored for AEK Athens. Joan Sastre scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal tie. Ayoub El Kaabi was the star of the show as he scored a brace to help his side progress to the final with a 6-2 aggregate win. They will face Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the final.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them claim a 4-1 home win over Lamia.

The victory left them in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 70 points from 33 games. PAOK are second on 71 points.

PAOK vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

This will be the 199th meeting between the two sides. Olympiacos have 100 wins to their name, PAOK were victorious on 61 occasions while 37 games ended in draws. Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Olympiacos claimed a 2-1 home win.

PAOK form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Olympiacos form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

PAOK vs Olympiacos Team News

PAOK

Ivan Nasberg and William Troost-Ekong have been sidelined with fitness concerns.

Injuries: Ivan Nasberg, William Troost-Ekong

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Olympiacos

Giulian Biancone, Bandiougou Fadiga, Doron Leidner and Francisco Ortega are all sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Giulian Biancone, Bandiougou Fadiga, Doron Leidner, Francisco Ortega

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

PAOK vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Kotarski (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Tomasz Kedziora, Jonny; Soualiho Meite, Stefan Schwab; Taison, Giannis Konstantelias, Andrija Zivkovic; Brandon Thomas

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Konstantinos Tzolakis (GK); Quini, David Carmo, Panagiotis Retsos, Rodinei; Chiquinho, Vicente Iborra, Santiago Heze; Konstantinos Fortounis, Ayoub El Kaabi, Daniel Podence

PAOK vs Olympiacos Prediction

PAOK and Olympiacos are still in the title race on paper but they each need to win this game to ensure that they remain on course to displace AEK Athens at the summit.

This game represents both sides' outstanding fixture, with four and five points separating them from the summit respectively. The side that lose this game may as well kiss their title hopes goodbye, and the high stakes, coupled with the high-profile nature of this game means both sides will give their all.

Olympiacos are fresh off booking their spot in a maiden European final and confidence will be high in the Piraeus outfit's ranks. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: PAOK 1-2 Olympiacos