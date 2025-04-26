PAOK vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

PAOK welcome Panathinaikos at the Stadio Toumbas in the Super League Greece on Sunday. The hosts are aiming to snatch a ticket to Europe’s top competition, while Panathinaikos will push to hold their place.

PAOK finished fourth in the regular season, 14 points off the top spot. In the championship play-offs, they have played three matches, winning two. With the title race settled in favour of Olympiacos, PAOK are seeking to improve their status in the standings.

White-Blacks are bottom of the championship play-offs with 52 points and have qualified for the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round. However, they are aiming for the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, which is reserved for the two top finishers. PAOK need at least two more wins for that.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, are already in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round bracket, being the second placed team in the standings. However, they must win at least two matches to keep their place.

Trifylli have 56 points on the board but are closely followed by third-placed AEK Athens (53( and fourth-placed PAOK (52). A win for Panathinaikos is crucial, as they had beaten PAOK 3-1 in the reverse fixture. Panathinaikos boast one win in their last three trips to PAOK.

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PAOK have won twice and lost twice in their last five matches with Panathinaikos.

The hosts have won twice and lost twice in their last five home matches with Panathinaikos.

PAOK have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches across competitions.

Panathinaikos have won once and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

PAOK have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Panathinaikos have won twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: PAOK – L-W-W-L-W; Panathinaikos – W-W-L-L-D

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Prediction

PAOK have probably the last chance to boost their morale for the remainder of the campaign. Panathinaikos, meanwhile, enter the game following consecutive victories.

PAOK, though, come in as the favourites based on home advantage and should prevail.

Prediction: PAOK 2-1 Panathinaikos

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – PAOK

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: PAOK to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Panathinaikos to score - Yes

