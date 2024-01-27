PAOK vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

The marquee game in the Greek Super League this weekend will take place at the Toumba Stadium as PAOK host Panathinaikos in a top-of the-table clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 5-1 away win over Volos in midweek. Kiril Despodov scored a brace in the rout while Thomas Murg, Taison and Stefanos Tzimas also found the back of the net.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Atromitos in the Greek Cup quarterfinal. They took an 11th-minute lead through Aitor Cantalapiedre but Karol Angielski and Denzel Jubitana scored first-half goals to help the visitors take a lead into the break. They held on to book a semifinal date with PAOK.

Panathinaikos will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them dispatch Asteras with a routine 2-0 home win.

The win saw them remain in second spot, joint-level on 44 points with league leaders PAOK.

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the the 199th meeting between these two sides. Panathinaikos have 94 wins to their name, PAOK were victorious in 63 previous games while 41 ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

The last four head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

PAOK have won 13 of their last 14 games across competitions (one loss).

Panathinaikos have won just one of their last six away games across competitions in regulation time (three losses).

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Prediction

There is an intense three-way title race, with defending champions AEK just two points behind the top two. Olympiacos are four points further behind in fourth and there is little margin for error at the summit.

PAOK and Panathinaikos know that a win here would help them wrest direct control at the summit. The hosts have been by far the more consistent side and have lost just one of their last 16 games (14 wins). The double-headed Eagle have the best home record in the league this season (28 points from 10 games) while Panathinaikos have the best away record (22 from 10) so something has got to give.

Three of the last four head-to-head games have ended in draws, highlighting the slim margins between the two sides. We are backing a repeat of the four-goal thriller in the reverse clash.

Prediction: PAOK 2-2 Panathinaikos

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals