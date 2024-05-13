PAOK vs Panathinaikos prediction, preview, team news and more | Super League Greece 2023-24

PAOK will welcome Panathinaikos to Stadio Toumbas in an exciting Super League Greece playoffs clash on Wednesday. The hosts trail league leaders Athens by just one point. This is a must-win match for Panathinaikos, who are in third place in the standings with three fewer points than PAOK.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording two wins on the trot. They met Olympiacos on Sunday, recording a 2-0 home win. Taison scored in the first half while Andrija Živković doubled their lead in the 65th minute.

The visitors have suffered two consecutive defeats in the league and fell to a 1-0 home loss to Aris last month. They will play for the first time this month and look to bounce back with a win.

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 202 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 95 wins. The hosts have 66 wins in this fixture and 41 games have ended in draws.

PAOK registered a 3-2 away win in the playoffs in March. It was their second win against the visitors in five meetings this season.

PAOK form guide (Super League Greece): W-W-D-L-D

Panathinaikos form guide (Super League Greece): L-L-W-W-W

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Team News

PAOK

Kiril Despodov started from the bench last week, having recovered from a back problem. The hosts have a clean bill of health for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Panathinaikos

Fotis Ioannidis is a key absentee for the visitors while Benjamin Verbič is also unlikely to start with an infection. Aitor is on personal leave while Bart Schenkeveld is a doubt. Erik Palmer-Brown and Hördur Magnússon are long-term absentees.

Injured: Fotis Ioannidis, Erik Palmer-Brown, Hördur Magnússon, Benjamin Verbič

Doubtful: Aitor, Bart Schenkeveld

Suspended: None

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Kotarski; Juan Sastre, Tomasz Kedziora, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Abdul Rahman Baba; Stefan Schwab, Soualiho Meite; Andrija Zivkovic, Giannis Konstantelias, Taison; Brandon

Panathinaikos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Giannis Kotsiras, Willian Arao, Vitor Hugo, Filip Mladenovic; Tonny Vilhena, Adam Gnezda Cerin; Dimitrios Limnios, Anastasios Bakasetas, Filip Đuričić; Andraz Sporar

PAOK vs Panathinaikos Prediction

The White-Blacks registered a comfortable 2-0 home win in their first league game of the month on Sunday and will look to continue that run. They have won four of their last five home games in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, and will look to continue that goalscoring form.

The Shamrock have suffered two defeats on the trot, failing to score in these games, and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they have suffered just two losses in away games in the Super League Greece in 2024, with one coming against PAOK in January.

Considering the home advantage for PAOK and the lengthy absentee list for the visitors, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PAOK 2-1 Panathinaikos