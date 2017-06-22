Paolo Maldini set to make professional tennis debut

Maldini swaps his cleats for a racquet.

by Somesh Kolluru News 22 Jun 2017, 21:59 IST

The legend of Paolo Maldini is set to continue

What’s the story?

One of the greatest defenders of all time, Paolo Maldini is trying his luck in another sport. And it appears as though he’s ‘acing’ it as well.

Earlier this month, the former AC Milan player qualified for the Aspria Tennis Cup in Milan, a professional tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour, after winning a ‘rodeo’ competition at the Aspria Harbour Club.

His doubles partner and coach Stefano Landonio was all praise for the ex-footballer. In an interview with Tennis Italiano, he said, ”Paolo's gifted with a good serve in addition to some decent shots.”

He continued, ”Since he only started playing five or six years ago, there are some deficits in terms of technique. If he'd started working on his technique earlier, then who knows [how good he may have been]?”

In case you didn’t know...

Maldini spent 24 years of his legendary career at AC Milan, winning five Champions League titles, seven Serie A titles and many other collective and individual honours. He announced his retirement in 2009 after making a club-record 902 appearances.

Maldini has since concentrated on tennis, which has proven to be fruitful. He will be making his debut at the second-highest level of professional tennis on his 49th birthday.

The heart of the matter

Maldini and Landonio, 46, will pair up in the Challenger Tour on June 29 alongside 15 other doubles pairings.

Landonio, who has coached Maldini since his retirement, was formerly ranked 975th in the world.

What’s next?

Many footballers like Maldini have taken up such roles after their retirement, proving that they can still have a sporting career after hanging up their boots. While players like Zinedine Zidane and Ronald Koeman have taken up managerial roles at Europe’s top clubs, others like Paul Scholes and Michael Owen have become football pundits.

This just goes to show that there is life after football and, who knows, Maldini might even be able to win a couple of titles.

Paolo was really excited with his qualification and took to his official Instagram handle to say, ”Ready for the Aspria Milano ATP Challenger”

Ready for the Aspria Milano ATP Challenger A post shared by Paolo Maldini official (@paolomaldini) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Paolo Maldini:



Retires from football

Takes up tennis as a hobby

Qualifies for ATP Milan Open pic.twitter.com/EHpX8hTr0v — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 19, 2017

Author’s take

Maldini is an absolute legend in whatever he does. Everyone from the footballing fraternity will be cheering for him when they see him playing at the Milan Open and there is no reason why he cannot go all the way and take home the trophy.