Paços Ferreira vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Pacos Ferreira invite FC Porto to the Estádio da Capital do Móvel in their Friday night fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Porto recorded a comprehensive 2-0 win over Olympiacos in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday and will try to extend their winning run when they travel to Paços de Ferreira, just 30 miles from their home, over the weekend.

The hosts have only won once this season and were held to a 1-1 draw at Nacional in their previous outing. They will need to dig deep if they are to register a win against their neighbours.

Paços Ferreira vs Porto Head-to-Head

The first meeting between Pacos Ferreira and Porto dates back to the 1991-92 season and the fixture has always been one-sided since. In their 47 encounters across all competitions, Porto have won 35 times as opposed to Pacos, who only managed to win five games. Only seven of their meetings have ended in a draw.

All of The Beavers' five wins have come at home, so they have something to cheer about for Friday's game. The Dragões have scored 16 goals in their previous six games against Pacos, who only made the net bulge five times.

Paços Ferreira form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Porto form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Paços Ferreira vs Porto Team News

Goalkeeper Simão Bertelli and defenders Jorge Silva, David Suahele and Simão Rocha are injured and might not feature against Porto.

Manager Pepa is expected to field the same squad from their draw against Nacional as the players have had a week's rest and should be up for it.

E é com esta garra que arrancamos para mais uma semana de trabalho. 💪💥#DefendeOAmarelo pic.twitter.com/v7fwvQOvDr — FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) October 26, 2020

Injured: Simão Bertelli (undisclosed), Jorge Silva (ligament), David Suahele (undisclosed), Simão Rocha (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pepe has played every single minute for Porto this season

Sérgio Conceição is set to be without Zaidu Sanusi for the fixture after he picked up two yellow cards in the game against Gil Vicente.

Luis Díaz has missed their two previous games due to muscle discomfort and is a doubt for the game as well. Ivan Marcano and Mouhamed Mbaye are both out with ACL injuries. There are no further concerns for the visitors.

Injured: Ivan Marcano (ACL), Mouhamed Mbaye (ACL)

Doubtful: Luis Díaz

Suspended: Zaidu Sanusi

Paços Ferreira vs Porto Predicted XI

Paços Ferreira predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi; Fernando Fonseca, Marcelo, Marco Baixinho, Oleg Reabciuk; Luíz Carlos, Stephen Eustáquio, Bruno Costa; Luther Singh, Douglas Tanque, Hélder Ferreira

Porto predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Augustin Marchesin; Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Mateus Uribe,Otavio, Jesus Corona; Shoya Nakajima; Moussa Marega, Toni Martínez

Paços Ferreira vs Porto Prediction

Porto are second in the Primeira Liga and have bounced back strongly from their 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League with two back-to-back wins. Most of their attackers have scored this season, hence they should not find it difficult to find the back of the net against Paços Ferreira.

100 - FC Porto have become the ninth team to reach 100 victories in the European Cup/Champions League combined; they are the second portuguese team to do it so (SL Benfica W104). Centurion. #UCL #FCPOFC pic.twitter.com/f8MWPf4hjR — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) October 27, 2020

The hosts have struggled in front of the goal, having scored just four goals, so we don't expect them to cause a lot of trouble for Porto's defenders. Porto have won two games on the trot and we expect them to ride out the momentum and emerge victorious against their district neighbors.

Prediciton: Paços Ferreira 0-2 Porto