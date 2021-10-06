Paraguay vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action this week as Argentina lock horns with Paraguay in an important CONMEBOL clash on Thursday. Argentina have been impressive over the past year and will be intent on winning this game.

Paraguay are in seventh place in the qualification standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts edged Venezuela to an important 2-1 victory last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been excellent under Lionel Scaloni and will look to cement their place in the 2022 World Cup. The Albicelestes saw off Bolivia with a Lionel Messi hat-trick in their previous game and will want a similar result in this match.

Paraguay vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Argentina have a predictably impressive record against Paraguay and have won 59 out of 109 matches played between the two teams. Paraguay have managed 34 victories against Argentina and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two South American outfits took place in the Copa America this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Argentina. Paraguay gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this week.

Paraguay form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Paraguay vs Argentina Team News

Paraguay need to win this game

Paraguay

David Martinez and Blas Riveros are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Santiago Arzamendia has been included in the squad and could replace Martinez against Argentina.

Miguel Almiron has been in good form but will likely have to settle for a place on the bench this week. Paraguay could potentially set up on the counter and will need to make the most of their pace on the flanks.

Injured: David Martinez, Blas Riveros

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina have an impressive squad

Argentina

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been excluded from the squad. Alejandro Gomez and Angel Correa have been included in the squad and will want to feature in this game.

Lionel Messi was exceptional against Bolivia last month and will likely feature alongside Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez in the forward line. Marcos Acuna has recovered from his injury and is set to start this match.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paraguay vs Argentina Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva; Robert Rojas, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Gaston Gimenez; Kaku, Oscar Romero, Angel Romero; Antonio Sanabria

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Paraguay vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have an exceptional squad and have grown in stature over the past year under Lionel Scaloni. The likes of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria can be unstoppable on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Paraguay are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to be at their best this week. Argentina are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-3 Argentina

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi