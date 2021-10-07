Paraguay vs Argentina: Where to watch in USA and UK | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The international break features a set of FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week as Argentina lock horns with Paraguay on Thursday. Argentina have grown in stature under Lionel Scaloni over the past year and hold a distinct upper hand going into this qualification clash.

Paraguay have punched above their weight in recent months but have largely been inconsistent in their qualification campaign. The home side edged Venezuela to an important 2-1 victory last month and will want a similar result from this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been exceptional under Lionel Scaloni and have managed to end their trophy drought this year. The Albicelestes are unbeaten in their last 22 matches and will rely on Lionel Messi to pull off another magnificent spectacle on Thursday.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer The Argentina national team has landed in Paraguay with local fans chanting for Lionel Messi. This via TyC Sports. The Argentina national team has landed in Paraguay with local fans chanting for Lionel Messi. This via TyC Sports. https://t.co/HcxBhXI4S7

Paraguay vs Argentina Team News

Paraguay need to win this game

Paraguay

Miguel Almiron has been in good form but will likely have to settle for a place on the bench this week. Paraguay could potentially set up on the counter and will need to make the most of their pace on the flanks against the away side's full-backs.

David Martinez and Blas Riveros are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Santiago Arzamendia has been included in the squad and could replace Martinez against Argentina this week.

Injured: David Martinez, Blas Riveros

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina have an impressive squad

Argentina

Lionel Messi was exceptional against Bolivia last month and will likely feature alongside Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez in the forward line. Marcos Acuna has recovered from his injury and is set to start this match.

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been excluded from the squad. Alejandro Gomez and Angel Correa have been included in the squad and will want to feature in this game.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Paraguay and Argentina kick off?

USA: 7th October 2021, at 7 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 6 PM (Central Standard Time), 4 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 8th October 2021, at 12 AM

Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 @Argentina #SelecciónMayor ¡Rumbo a Paraguay! ✈️ Los jugadores y el cuerpo técnico se embarcaron hacia el país vecino, de cara al compromiso de mañana por Eliminatorias Sudamericanas 🇦🇷 #SelecciónMayor ¡Rumbo a Paraguay! ✈️ Los jugadores y el cuerpo técnico se embarcaron hacia el país vecino, de cara al compromiso de mañana por Eliminatorias Sudamericanas 🇦🇷 https://t.co/NMPNWu64ND

Where and how to watch Paraguay vs Argentina on TV?

USA: Fubo Sports Network

UK: Premier Sports 2

How to watch live streaming of Paraguay vs Argentina?

USA: fuboTV

UK: Premier Player HD

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi