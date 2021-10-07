Paraguay vs Argentina: Where to watch in USA and UK | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The international break features a set of FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week as Argentina lock horns with Paraguay on Thursday. Argentina have grown in stature under Lionel Scaloni over the past year and hold a distinct upper hand going into this qualification clash.
Paraguay have punched above their weight in recent months but have largely been inconsistent in their qualification campaign. The home side edged Venezuela to an important 2-1 victory last month and will want a similar result from this match.
Argentina, on the other hand, have been exceptional under Lionel Scaloni and have managed to end their trophy drought this year. The Albicelestes are unbeaten in their last 22 matches and will rely on Lionel Messi to pull off another magnificent spectacle on Thursday.
Paraguay vs Argentina Team News
Paraguay
Miguel Almiron has been in good form but will likely have to settle for a place on the bench this week. Paraguay could potentially set up on the counter and will need to make the most of their pace on the flanks against the away side's full-backs.
David Martinez and Blas Riveros are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Santiago Arzamendia has been included in the squad and could replace Martinez against Argentina this week.
Injured: David Martinez, Blas Riveros
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Argentina
Lionel Messi was exceptional against Bolivia last month and will likely feature alongside Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez in the forward line. Marcos Acuna has recovered from his injury and is set to start this match.
Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been excluded from the squad. Alejandro Gomez and Angel Correa have been included in the squad and will want to feature in this game.
Injured: Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time does the match between Paraguay and Argentina kick off?
USA: 7th October 2021, at 7 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 6 PM (Central Standard Time), 4 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 8th October 2021, at 12 AM
Where and how to watch Paraguay vs Argentina on TV?
USA: Fubo Sports Network
UK: Premier Sports 2
How to watch live streaming of Paraguay vs Argentina?
USA: fuboTV
UK: Premier Player HD