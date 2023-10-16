Paraguay vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

Paraguay will invite Bolivia to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Both teams have endured a winless start to their qualifying campaign and, alongside Peru, are the only three teams without a win in the qualifiers after three games.

After playing a goalless draw against Peru in their campaign opener, the hosts have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats. In their previous outing, Nicolas Otamendi's third-minute strike condemned them to their second defeat of the campaign.

The visitors have suffered consecutive defeats in their qualifying games thus far. In their previous outing, Rodrigo Ramallo had equalized in the 83rd minute but Kevin Rodríguez scored a last-gasp winner to help Ecuador record a 2-1 away win.

Both teams will look to conclude their international window on a positive note and record their first win of the qualifying campaign.

Paraguay vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two neighbors have a long-standing rivalry, having squared off 71 times in all competitions since 1926. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 38 wins. The visitors have 16 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

Six of their last seven meetings have taken place in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In their previous outing, Bolivia recorded a 4-0 home win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Paraguay have recorded just one win in their last eight games in all competitions. They have failed to score in six games in that period.

The visitors, meanwhile, have recorded just one win in their last 14 games in all competitions, suffering 12 defeats.

Paraguay vs Bolivia Prediction

Los Guaraníes have an unbeaten home record against the visitors, outscoring them 11-4 in their last four home meetings. The hosts are yet to open their goalscoring account in the qualifying campaign, which is a cause for concern.

They have failed to score in just one of their last nine home games against the visitors and might be able to find the back of the net in this match. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

La Verde have the worst defensive record in the qualifying campaign thus far, conceding 10 goals in three games, five more than any other team. They have scored two goals in that period.

They are winless in their away games at Paraguay thus far and might struggle here. They have suffered defeats in seven of their last eight away games in all competitions.

Both teams have struggled to get going in the qualifying campaign thus far, with the hosts having the worst attacking record and the visitors having the worst defensive record. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia

Paraguay vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Víctor Ábrego to score or assist any time - Yes