Paraguay vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers

Paraguay welcome neighbors Bolivia in the upcoming World Cup qualifying game at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion on Tuesday, hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Paraguay claimed five points from the opening three games and also held mighty Argentina on the road last week, taking Los Guaraníes up to fifth in the standings.

Having failed to qualify for the showpiece in the last two editions, Eduardo Berizzo's squad has appeared extra motivated this time, and they remain one of only three unbeaten sides in the CONMEBOL zone.

Meanwhile, the Greens have had a terrible start to qualifying, losing all three matches to remain rooted at the foot of the table.

Bolivia have lost 11 of their last 12 games but have shown great character and strength in the defeats to Argentina and Ecuador recently, losing by one-goal margins.

🎬 FT: Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador



🎢 A wild second half sees @LaTri pick up 3 crucial points in La Paz as the hosts have to wait for their first point of the 2022 #WCQ campaign pic.twitter.com/jPYUBAyJuO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 12, 2020

Paraguay vs Bolivia Head-To-Head

Paraguay and Bolivia have contested 68 games in history, with the former holding the clear advantage, having won 37 times and lost only 15.

The upcoming match, however, will be their first since November 2016, when Bolivia won 1-0 at home in the previous World Cup's qualifiers.

¡Falta poco para volver a vernos y ahora estaremos más cerca! ☺️⚽



Que nuestro reencuentro sea una fiesta y sobre todo... ¡Que sea pronto! 🙌



Alentemos responsablemente. ¡Cuidemos el fútbol! pic.twitter.com/hWrKr1AirU — Defensores Del Chaco (@ElDefensores) November 15, 2020

Paraguay Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Bolivia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Paraguay vs Bolivia Team News

Paraguay do not have any fresh injury concerns and manager Berizzo may opt to start the same line-up which stifled Lionel Messi and his teammates last week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bolivia also have a clean bill of health heading into Tuesday's clash but may make some changes. Ronny Montero may come in for Gabriel Valverde in the defence. Gilbert Alvarez, who came off the bench in their last game, could start alongside veteran attackers Marcelo Martins and Juan Carlos Arce.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Paraguay vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Paraguay (4-3-3): Antony Silva; Robert Rojas, Fabian Balbuena, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso; Mathias Villasanti, Angel Cordozo, Gaston Gimenez; Angel Romero, Dario Lezcano, Miguel Almiron.

Bolivia (4-2-3-1): Carlos Lampe; Oscar Ribera, Adrian Jusino, Gabriel Valverde, Enrique Flores; Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano; Juan Carlos Arce, Gilbert Alvarez, Roberto Fernandez; Marcelo Martins.

Paraguay vs Bolivia Prediction

Paraguay have turned into a really strong outfit, and Bolivia will have to walk the extra mile if they are to cause an upset in this game. But in all likelihood, the hosts, who also have better quality in their squad, should edge this game and continue their march in the qualifiers.

Prediction: Paraguay 2-1 Bolivia