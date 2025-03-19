Paraguay vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Paraguay and Chile return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday. Both sides last met in a friendly fixture back in June 2024, when Ricardo Gareca’s men ran riot in a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos.

Paraguay turned in a resilient team display in their final outing of 2024 as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bolivia at the Municipal Stadium El Alto.

With that result, Gustavo Alfaro’s side have now gone six back-to-back games without defeat in the World Cup qualifiers, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in November 2023.

With 17 points from 12 matches, Paraguay are currently sixth in the CONMEBOL qualifying table and could move level on points with second-placed Uruguay with a win on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Chile kept their slim hopes of securing a World Cup ticket alive on November 21, when they secured a 4-2 victory over Venezuela on home turf.

Before that, Gareca’s men were on a dire run of eight consecutive games without a win in the qualifiers, suffering six defeats and claiming two draws since October 2023.

Chile have picked up nine points from their 12 matches so far to sit bottom but one in the group standings, four points off seventh-placed Bolivia in the playoff spot heading into the final two games.

Paraguay vs Chile Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides, Chile boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Paraguay have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Chile are on a five-game unbeaten run against Alfaro’s men, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in June 2021.

Paraguay have lost just one of their six home games in the World Cup qualifiers while picking up four wins and one draw so far.

Paraguay vs Chile Prediction

While Chile have endured a turbulent qualifying campaign, they have their sights on finishing in the coveted seventh place and securing a spot in the playoffs. However, Paraguay have been rock-solid at home and we fancy them to come out on top, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Paraguay 2-1 Chile

Paraguay vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paraguay to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Chile’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six meetings between the two nations)

