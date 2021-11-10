Paraguay vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Paraguay and Chile will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Just one point separates both sides in the table, making this a must-win game in their quest to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Chile currently sit just outside the qualification spots, with their 13 points from 12 matches only good enough for sixth place. Paraguay are one point and two spots behind them in eighth position.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a debilitating 4-0 defeat away to Bolivia last month. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the home side in a game that also saw Antonio Sanabria miss a penalty for the visitors.

Chile secured maximum points in a 3-0 victory over Venezuela on home turf. Erick Pulgar's first-half brace (each assisted by Alexis Sanchez) guided La Roja to a comprehensive win.

Paraguay vs Chile Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 65 occasions in the past and there is little to choose from between their head-to-head records.

They each have 28 wins apiece, while nine games in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in their first leg clash last month when Ben Brereton and Mauricio Isla got on the scoresheet to guide Chile to a 2-0 home win.

The home side are on a poor run of form that has seen them go three games without a win in the qualifiers. Chile have rebounded from a shocking seven-game winless run to win consecutive FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 2015.

Paraguay form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Chile form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Paraguay vs Chile Team News

Paraguay

Richard Sanchez was initially in the squad to face Chile but was excluded due to fitness issues.

Injury: Richard Sanchez

Suspension: None

Chile

Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Bravo headline a squad of 26 Chilean players to prosecute the qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz and Universidad Catolica forward Edson Puch are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Edson Puch, Charles Aranguiz

Suspension: None

Paraguay vs Chile Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva (GK); Robert Rojas, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Celso Ortiz; Kaku, Oscar Romero, Angel Romero; Antonio Sanabria

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Claudio Bravo (GK); Eugenio Mena, Guillermo Maripan, Enzo Roco, Mauricio Isla; Claudio Baeza, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal; Eduardo Vargas; Alexis Sanchez, Ben Brereton

Paraguay vs Chile Prediction

Both sides still have a shot at finishing in the top five and are likely to give their all to attain victory on Thursday. The hosts have struggled in attack, having failed to score in each of their last three matches.

Paraguay's attacking deficiencies, coupled with Chile's strong defensive record, suggest that this could be a low-scoring game. Martín Lasarte's side have failed to sparkle on their travels and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless encounter.

Prediction: Paraguay 0-0 Chile

Edited by Peter P