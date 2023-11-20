Paraguay vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Paraguay are set to play Colombia at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Tuesday in a World Cup qualifier.

Paraguay come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Chile in their most recent game. Paraguay had Tigre centre-back Robert Rojas sent off in the first-half, while Chile had CSKA Moscow midfielder Victor Mendez sent off in the second-half.

Colombia, on the other hand, beat Brazil 2-1 in their most recent game. A second-half brace from Liverpool winger Luis Diaz sealed the deal for Colombia. Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli scored the goal for Brazil.

Paraguay vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 48 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Colombia have won 22 games, lost 18 and drawn eight.

Paraguayan attacker Antonio Sanabria has one goal in six league starts for Torino this season.

Paraguayan midfielder Mathias Villasanti has managed nine goal contributions in 27 league starts for Gremio this season.

Colombian attacker Rafael Santos Borre has managed three goals in five league starts for Werder Bremen.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz has managed three goals in eight league starts for Liverpool this season.

Paraguay vs Colombia Prediction

Paraguay have some interesting players in their squad. Attacker Antonio Sanabria was in the books of Barcelona and Roma during the start of his career, and the 27-year old has since then enjoyed spells at clubs like Real Betis and Genoa, before joining Torino. He scored 12 goals in the league last season for the Italian side.

40-year old Oscar Cardozo has been named in the squad as well. The striker enjoyed a prolific spell at Benfica, and continues to be a consistent goalscorer for Club Libertad these days.

Colombia, on the other hand, have a strong squad. Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz scored a brace against Brazil recently, while James Rodriguez continues to be involved in the national team setup. In Yaser Asprilla they have a talented youngster who has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion; if the latter are interested, then the 19-year old is surely a player to keep an eye on.

Fiorentina centre-back Yerry Mina, Al Sadd midfielder Mateus Uribe and Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma have also been called up.

Colombia will be confident after beating Brazil, and should win here.

Prediction: Paraguay 0-2 Colombia

Paraguay vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Colombia

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Colombia to keep a clean sheet- yes