Paraguay vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Paraguay invite Colombia to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Sunday in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture.

Paraguay resumed their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Ecuador on Friday while Colombia were held to a 1-1 draw by Bolivia, conceding the equalizing goal in the 87th minute.

Colombia and Paraguay are fifth and sixth in the standings with nine and seven points respectively.

Paraguay vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Paraguay and Colombia have squared off 35 times across all competitions so far. The last 10 meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with seven wins for Colombia and three for Paraguay.

The two teams have been evenly matched in the fixture, with La Albirroja leading 16 to 15 in wins. The spoils have been shared just four times between the two sides. They have locked horns in two competitions, namely the Copa America and FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

They last met in the Copa America 2019 Group B fixture at Arena Fonte Nova, with the game ending 1-0 in favor of Los Cafeteros.

Paraguay form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Colombia form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Paraguay vs Colombia Team News

Paraguay

At the moment, there are no suspension concerns for the home team. Alberto Espínola suffered a ligament injury in the seventh minute of the game against Ecuador and is ruled out for a substantial period of time.

Marcos Cáceres has been called up to the squad as his replacement.

Injured: Alberto Espínola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia

All of the players called up for the World Cup qualifiers have trained for the game against Paraguay, except Andrés Andrade. He has suffered a sprained knee and is a doubt for this game.

Yerry Mina is unavailable after failing to get clearance from Everton to travel for the games while Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata are out injured.

Injured: Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Doubtful: Andrés Andrade

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yerry Mina

Paraguay vs Colombia Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antony Silva; Marcos Cáceres, Júnior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, David Martinez; Braian Samudio, Mathias Villasanti, Angel Cardozo Lucena, Santiago Arzamendia; Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz; Roger Martinez, Radamel Falcao

Paraguay vs Colombia Prediction

Paraguay have now lost three games in a row across all competitions, failing to score in two of them.

Colombia have been the dominant side in their recent meetings and, thanks to their better squad, should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-2 Colombia

