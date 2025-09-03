Paraguay vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Paraguay will invite Ecuador to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The visitors have already qualified for the main event next year, while La Albirroja need one more point to secure a top-six finish in the standings and earn a direct spot.

The hosts met Brazil in their previous World Cup qualifying match in June and suffered a 1-0 away loss, ending their unbeaten streak after nine games. They have 24 points from 16 games in the qualifiers, six more than seventh-placed Venezuela, so if they can avoid a loss here, they are assured of a top-six finish.

La Tri drew in their two qualifiers in the June international window. After a goalless draw at home against Brazil, they were held to another scoreless draw by Peru.

Paraguay vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 42 times in all competitions. The hosts have the lead in the head-to-head record with 22 wins. La Tri have got the better of their eastern rivals 12 times, and eight games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in October and played out a goalless draw. Notably, the visitors played four more goalless draws in the qualifiers after that match.

La Albirroja are on a five-game winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers at home, keeping three clean sheets.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games in the qualifiers, though three games have ended in draws. Notably, they have kept four clean sheets in their last six away qualifiers.

Paraguay vs Ecuador Prediction

Los Guaraníes suffered their first defeat since July 2024 in their previous outing and will look to bounce back here. Notably, all six of their wins in the ongoing qualifying campaign have been registered at home. They have won their six World Cup qualifiers at home against the visitors in the 21st century.

La Tri have played out three consecutive goalless draws in the World Cup qualifiers and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Notably, four of their last six away games in the qualifiers have been scoreless.

Considering the recent record of the two teams in the qualifiers and Ecuador's impressive defensive form, a goalless draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Paraguay 0-0 Ecuador

Paraguay vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: Ecuador to keep a clean sheet - Yes

