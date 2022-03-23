Paraguay vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Paraguay will entertain Ecuador at the Estadio Antonio Aranda in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Thursday.
The visitors need a point to see them through to the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year. However, they haven lost eight consecutive World Cup qualifiers in Paraguay, dating back to 1981. Paraguay, meanwhile, have been eliminated from contention and will only be playing for pride.
The hosts are without a win in the qualifiers since a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in September, Meanwhile, Ecuador played out consecutive 1-1 draws in their qualifying games in January.
Paraguay vs Ecuador Head-to-Head
The two teams have met each other 41 times across competitions. Paraguay have been the better team in this fixture, securing 22 wins against their northern rivals and losing on 12 occasions. Seven other games have ended in draws.
In the reverse fixture at the Estadio de Liga Deportiva Universitaria, Ecuador won 2-0, which was La Tri's first win against Los Guaraníes since 2013.
Paraguay form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L.
Ecuador form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W.
Paraguay vs Ecuador Team News
Paraguay
The hosts have announced a 27-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. There are no reported injuries.
Junior Alonso is suspended after picking up his sixth yellow card of the campaign in the 4-0 loss to Brazil.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: Junior Alonso.
Unavailable: None.
Ecuador
The visitors have named a 28-man squad for their final two qualifiers. There are no reported injuries or COVID-19 cases for them at the moment.
Romario Ibarra arrived at the camp injured, and his condition will be monitored ahead of the game. Alexander Dominguez, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo and Gonzalo Plata are all suspended for the trip to Paraguay.
Injured: Romario Ibarra.
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Alexander Dominguez, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata.
Unavailable: None.
Paraguay vs Ecuador Predicted XIs
Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva (GK); Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Richard Sanchez; Angel Romero, Miguel Almiron, Oscar Romero; Julio Cesar Enciso.
Ecuador (4-4-2): Hernan Galíndez (GK); Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Angelo Preciado, Joao Joshimar Rojas, Carlos Gruezo, Xavier Arreaga; Enner Valencia, Jordy Caicedo
Paraguay vs Ecuador Prediction
Paraguay have nothing to play for in their final two qualifiers, so they might want to go out with on a high. Ecuador are winless in their trips to Paraguay since 1997 but are in good form at the moment.
Ecuador have four players suspended for the game, but that may not inhibit them in beating their struggling hosts.
Prediction: Paraguay 1-2 Ecuador.