Paraguay vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Paraguay will entertain Ecuador at the Estadio Antonio Aranda in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Thursday.

The visitors need a point to see them through to the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year. However, they haven lost eight consecutive World Cup qualifiers in Paraguay, dating back to 1981. Paraguay, meanwhile, have been eliminated from contention and will only be playing for pride.

The hosts are without a win in the qualifiers since a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in September, Meanwhile, Ecuador played out consecutive 1-1 draws in their qualifying games in January.

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL Iván Hurtado y Salvador Cabañas ⚔



#EliminatoriasSudamericanas 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬Iván Hurtado y Salvador Cabañas 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬 ➡ Iván Hurtado y Salvador Cabañas 🇪🇨⚔🇵🇾#EliminatoriasSudamericanas https://t.co/FvdpAYjhV1

Paraguay vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 41 times across competitions. Paraguay have been the better team in this fixture, securing 22 wins against their northern rivals and losing on 12 occasions. Seven other games have ended in draws.

In the reverse fixture at the Estadio de Liga Deportiva Universitaria, Ecuador won 2-0, which was La Tri's first win against Los Guaraníes since 2013.

Paraguay form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L.

Ecuador form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W.

Paraguay vs Ecuador Team News

Paraguay

The hosts have announced a 27-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. There are no reported injuries.

Selección Paraguaya @Albirroja #Albirroja | Lista final de convocados por el DT Guillermo Barros Schelotto para los partidos ante Ecuador y Perú.



🗓️ Eliminatorias Sudamericanas - Fechas 17 y 18.



#VamosParaguay | Lista final de convocados por el DT Guillermo Barros Schelotto para los partidos ante Ecuador y Perú.🗓️ Eliminatorias Sudamericanas - Fechas 17 y 18. #Albirroja ⚪🔴 | Lista final de convocados por el DT Guillermo Barros Schelotto para los partidos ante Ecuador y Perú.🗓️ Eliminatorias Sudamericanas - Fechas 17 y 18.#VamosParaguay 🇵🇾 https://t.co/Kpo15rbxpZ

Junior Alonso is suspended after picking up his sixth yellow card of the campaign in the 4-0 loss to Brazil.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Junior Alonso.

Unavailable: None.

Ecuador

The visitors have named a 28-man squad for their final two qualifiers. There are no reported injuries or COVID-19 cases for them at the moment.

Romario Ibarra arrived at the camp injured, and his condition will be monitored ahead of the game. Alexander Dominguez, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo and Gonzalo Plata are all suspended for the trip to Paraguay.

Injured: Romario Ibarra.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexander Dominguez, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata.

Unavailable: None.

Paraguay vs Ecuador Predicted XIs

Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva (GK); Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Richard Sanchez; Angel Romero, Miguel Almiron, Oscar Romero; Julio Cesar Enciso.

Ecuador (4-4-2): Hernan Galíndez (GK); Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Angelo Preciado, Joao Joshimar Rojas, Carlos Gruezo, Xavier Arreaga; Enner Valencia, Jordy Caicedo

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Paraguay vs Ecuador Prediction

Paraguay have nothing to play for in their final two qualifiers, so they might want to go out with on a high. Ecuador are winless in their trips to Paraguay since 1997 but are in good form at the moment.

Ecuador have four players suspended for the game, but that may not inhibit them in beating their struggling hosts.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-2 Ecuador.

Edited by Bhargav