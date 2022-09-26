Paraguay vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Morocco will lock horns with Paraguay at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain on Tuesday (September 27) in a friendly as they continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Atlas Lions qualified for the second time in a row and sixth time overall, seeing off DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate in the AFCON zone playoffs. They have been drawn into a tough group alongside Belgium, Croatia and Canada, though.

Walid Regragui's side have been in good form since the qualifiers, winning three of their last four games. That includes a 2-0 victory over Chile on Friday, courtesy of second-half strikes from Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Paraguay, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third straight time after four consecutive appearances. Collecting only 16 points from 18 qualifying games in the CONMEBOL zone, the Guaranies finished eighth in the standings, winning only thrice.

Recently, Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side have shown improvement, beating Mexico and the UAE 1-0 in their last two games.

Paraguay vs Morocco Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Paraguay and Morocco.

Paraguay Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Paraguay vs Morocco Team News

Paraguay

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron is their biggest star and will likely start again. Fabian Balbuena scored the winner against the UAE in their last outing, his first international strike for Paraguay, and he's gunning for another start.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Morocco

The Atlas Lions recalled Hakim Ziyech from a lengthy international exile, and he played the entirety of their game against Chile. The Chelsea man will likely play again on Tuesday behind lone striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Paraguay vs Morocco Predicted XIs

Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Roberto Fernandez; Ivan Ramirez, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Lorenzo Melgarejo; Matias Galarza, Miguel Almiron, Derlis Gonzalez; Julio Enciso

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bono; Noussair Mazraoui, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss, Achraf Hakimi; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Selim Amallah, Sofiane Boufal; Youssef En-Nesyri

Paraguay vs Morocco Prediction

Morocco are a highly talented squad with many players plying their trade in Europe's top five leagues. Their recent run of form has been inspiring too, and Paraguay don't seem to stand a chance against them.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-2 Morocco

