Paraguay vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023

Paraguay host Nicaragua at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion on Sunday for an international friendly.

The Guaranies play for the first time since March, when they were beaten 3-2 by Chile in a friendly game, having led 2-1 at one point.

Paulo Diaz put the hosts in front in the 25th minute. However, two goals in two minutes from Matias Rojas and Gabriel Avalos after the half-hour mark saw Paraguay go 2-1 up.

La Roja fought back after the break, netting twice in the final 20 minutes of the game, including a stoppage-time own goal from Antony Silva to win 3-2.

That was Paraguay's third consecutive defeat and a fourth winless affair.

Head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto has called up 24 players for their friendly against Nicaragua, with Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron the headline inclusion. Palmeiras defender Gustavo Gomez will captain the side.

Juan Cáceres, Alexis Cantero and Álvaro Campuzano are the three uncapped players in the squad.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua have already played twice during this international week and lost both games. The Pinoleros were beaten 3-2 by Panama in their first outing of the month, before going down 4-1 to Uruguay.

With the FIFA World Cup qualifiers of the CONMEBOL zone starting in September, Marco Antonio Figueroa's side will be looking to build momentum by picking up a win here.

Paraguay vs Nicaragua Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Paraguay and Nicaragua meet for the first time in history.

Paraguay have lost their last three games and haven't won in their last four.

Nicaragua have lost their last two outings and haven't won in their last three.

Nicaragua's last four goals have been scored by four different players - Ariagner Smith, Widman Talavera, Oscar Acevedo and Luis Coronel.

Paraguay have failed to score in three of their last four games.

Nicaragua have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games.

Paraguay vs Nicaragua Prediction

Nicaragua have demonstrated their attacking potential by netting three goals in two games this month, and will no doubt give Paraguay a serious run for their money too.

The Guaranies have been found out defensively in their last few games but have some quality options in their attacking department.

This could be a pulsating clash, albeit one that potentially ends in a draw.

Prediction: Paraguay 2-2 Nicaragua

Paraguay vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

