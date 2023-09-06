Paraguay vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

Football
By Joshua Ojele
Modified Sep 06, 2023 20:11 GMT
Peru v Paraguay: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021
Paraguay and Peru lock horns in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Paraguay and Peru get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Antonio Aranda on Thursday (September 7).

The hosts returned to winning ways last time out, beating Nicaragua 2-0 at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Before that, Guillermo Schelotto’s side were on a three-game losing streak, suffering friendly defeats against Peru, Colombia and Chile.

Paraguay are unbeaten in last four home games, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss against Uruguay on January 28.

Peru, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth in their previous outing, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Japan at the Suita City Stadium. That followed a 1-0 win against South Korea on June 16, with Bryan Reyna netting in the first half to end their two-game winless run.

Juan Maximo Reynoso’s side are on a run of one win in seven away games, losing five, since March 2022. They're unbeaten in 10 games against Paraguay since 2014.

Paraguay vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • With 23 wins from the last 53 meetings, Paraguay boasts a superior record in the fixture.
  • Peru have picked up 19 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 14 times.
  • Reynoso’s side are on a three-game winning streak against Paraguay and are unbeaten in 10 meetings, claiming nine wins, since a 2-1 loss in November 2014.
  • Los Guaranies have won all but one of their last four home games across competitions, with a goalless draw against Morocco in September 2022 being the exception.

Paraguay vs Peru Prediction

Considering recent results between the two sides, Peru are the favourites. However, Paraguay are on a solid run of form at home and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-1 Peru

Paraguay vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Paraguay’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last six meetings.)

