Paraguay vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

Paraguay and Peru get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Antonio Aranda on Thursday (September 7).

The hosts returned to winning ways last time out, beating Nicaragua 2-0 at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Before that, Guillermo Schelotto’s side were on a three-game losing streak, suffering friendly defeats against Peru, Colombia and Chile.

Paraguay are unbeaten in last four home games, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss against Uruguay on January 28.

Peru, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth in their previous outing, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Japan at the Suita City Stadium. That followed a 1-0 win against South Korea on June 16, with Bryan Reyna netting in the first half to end their two-game winless run.

Juan Maximo Reynoso’s side are on a run of one win in seven away games, losing five, since March 2022. They're unbeaten in 10 games against Paraguay since 2014.

Paraguay vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 53 meetings, Paraguay boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Peru have picked up 19 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 14 times.

Reynoso’s side are on a three-game winning streak against Paraguay and are unbeaten in 10 meetings, claiming nine wins, since a 2-1 loss in November 2014.

Los Guaranies have won all but one of their last four home games across competitions, with a goalless draw against Morocco in September 2022 being the exception.

Paraguay vs Peru Prediction

Considering recent results between the two sides, Peru are the favourites. However, Paraguay are on a solid run of form at home and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-1 Peru

Paraguay vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Paraguay’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last six meetings.)