Paraguay vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay will lock horns with Venezuela on Wednesday in a World Cup qualifier looking to climb up the CONMEBOL qualifying table.

Paraguay are sixth in the table with eight points from eight matches played. They have just one win, with five draws and two losses.

The Paraguayans are coming off a 1-1 draw with Colombia. Antonio Sanabria gave Paraguay the lead in the first half, but a Juan Cuadrado penalty in the second period forced the hosts to settle for a draw.

Meanwhile, Venezuela suffered a 1-0 loss against Peru in their last qualifier game, with Christian Cueva scoring the only goal of the match.

Their chances of going to the Qatar World Cup look bleak, as they are currently at the bottom of the standings with just four points from eight games.

Paraguay vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

Paraguay and Venezuela have played 15 matches against each other so far. Paraguay have emerged victorious in seven of those encounters, while Venezuela have won four games. Four matches have ended in stalemates.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Paraguay.

Paraguay form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Venezuela form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Paraguay vs Venezuela Team News

Paraguay

Alberto Espinola is out with a ligament injury. All other players will be available for selection. Paraguay do not have any suspension concerns at the moment.

Injured: Alberto Espínola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

#Albirroja ⚪🔴 | ¡Sumando fuerzas para lograr el próximo objetivo!



La Selección Paraguaya activó esta tarde con miras al encuentro del jueves ante Venezuela.



🔗 https://t.co/RMzjuy8NSG#ElSueñoQueNosUne 🇵🇾#PoneteLaAlbirroja 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wmzsy0AS3O — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) September 8, 2021

Venezuela

Luis Advíncula and Sema Velazquez have been ruled out with injuries. Adrian Martinez won't be available as he is serving a suspension.

Injured: Luis Advíncula, Sema Velazquez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adrian Martinez

Paraguay vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antony Silva; Marcos Cáceres, Júnior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, David Martinez; Braian Samudio, Mathias Villasanti, Angel Cardozo Lucena, Santiago Arzamendia; Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wuilker Farinez; Jefferson Savarino, Mikel Villanueva, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexander Gonzalez; Oscar Gonzalez, Tomas Rincon, Jose Martinez, Yeferson Martinez; Eric Ramirez, Josef Martinez

Paraguay vs Venezuela Prediction

Despite mustering just one win so far, Paraguay will fancy their chances of winning against a poor Venezuela side. They dropped points at the weekend and will be desperate to go beyond Colombia in the table after conjuring up a win against the minnows.

We predict that Paraguay will prevail in Wednesday's encounter by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela

