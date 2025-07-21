Paraguay Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Paraguay Women will square off against Brazil Women in the first stage of the Copa America Femenina on Tuesday. Las Guaraníes made it to the semifinals in the previous edition and will look to qualify for the knockout stage this time as well. Seleção are strong favorites and are currently one of just two teams to have enjoyed a 100% start to their campaign.

Ad

Paraguay got their campaign underway with a comfortable 4-0 win over Bolivia Women, thanks to Claudia Martínez Ovando's hat-trick. They failed to build on that form and fell to a 4-1 loss to Colombia Women last week.

Seleção overcame Venezuela Women in their campaign opener and made it two wins in a row with a 6-0 triumph over Bolivia last week. Kerolin scored a hat-trick and Luany bagged a brace.

Ad

Trending

Paraguay Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met five times in all competitions. The defending champions have been the dominant side in these meetings, winning all of these games.

They last met in the Copa America Femenina semifinal in 2022, and As Canarinhas registered a 2-0 win.

Four of the five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with Seleção scoring at least three goals in four games.

Paraguay have registered 15 wins in their 33 appearances in the Copa America Femenina while suffering 16 losses.

Seleção have scored at least two goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Las Guaraníes have scored at least two goals in five of their last eight appearances in the Copa America Femenina.

Ad

Paraguay Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

La Albirroja saw their unbeaten streak end after three games last week, while also conceding at least four goals in a match for the first time in 2025. They have lost all five meetings against the defending champions, while scoring just two goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

As Canarinhas have got their title defense to a great start, scoring eight goals without conceding in two games. They have lost just two of their 52 games in the Copa America.

Ad

Considering the defending champions' 100% record against Paraguay, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Paraguay Women 1-3 Brazil Women

Paraguay Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More